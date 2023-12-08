Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered the journalists' questions on his return flight from Greece following the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council.

President Erdogan has said on Thursday, he believes a new era will start for Turkish-Greek relations after his visit to Athens, which was very positive.

"Türkiye, Greece have enough knowledge, experience, determination to resolve their issues amicably without need for intervention of 3rd parties," he said.

He added, the two country discussed bilateral relations, including trade and tourism, the Mediterranean and possible energy cooperation, and the situations in Palestine's Gaza.

In his visit, Turkish president met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Atina.

Eastern Mediterranean

Regarding the energy dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Erdogan emphasised the possibility of inclusive and fair sharing for regional countries.

Just as Türkiye has no design on anyone's rights, it also has a strong determination not to allow its rights to be violated, Erdogan stressed.

“In the Eastern Mediterranean, inclusive and fair sharing is possible. All we need to do is build the ground for it, create accurate roadmaps, and avoid giving opportunities to provocations,” he added.

Türkiye has consistently argued for a win-win approach to energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, resolving any differences through talks based on principles of just sharing and international law.

He also suggested enlarging the cooperation by including nuclear energy, tipping the scale toward exporting energy generated by the nuclear reactor planned to be built in Sinop, a northern province of Türkiye.

The Turkish leader underlined that tensions over energy in the Eastern Mediterranean will end up having their worst impact on Türkiye and Greece, both important countries in the region.

He emphasised the need for both nations to actively seek opportunities and create advantages that benefit their respective countries amid the ongoing challenges in the region.

Israeli state terrorism

Upon Gaza, he emphasised his full faith in victory of Palestine, which means triumph of world peace, restoration of commitment to human rights.

"It is necessary for (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu, his accomplices to get deterrent punishment as example for all perpetrators of genocide," he added.

"Just as (former Serbian President Slobodan) Milosevic was tried in the International Criminal Court, similarly Netanyahu, as well as all Israeli and non-Israeli politicians acting in concert with him, should be prosecuted for Gaza massacre,” he said.

Erdogan emphasised the importance of prosecuting the perpetrators to ensure that no one thinks of killing civilians and bombing hospitals again.

He said: “Massacres and genocides without accountability are repeated.”

Remarking on Israeli state terrorism, he said, "Where is the West, US? The reality is clear, more than 17,000 killed, how can we condone this?"

He said he told Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis that "We would have liked to see Greece on side of Palestine (in UN vote); we wish you hadn't abstained."

The president also applauded Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, saying: “(He) truly stood out among the Western countries. Despite all the challenges, Sanchez demonstrated determination by taking a step forward in advocating for the recognition of Palestine by the European Union countries.”

“Spain, with Sanchez saying 'I will propose the recognition of Palestine by the European Union,' showed great courage,” he said.

Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

On France supplying armored vehicles to Armenia, the Turkish President said "This is provocation. France should know they are not doing good to Armenia but doing wrong."

“The Armenian government must learn from its recent experiences and not fall for these provocations. It would be in Armenia's interest to seize the opportunity for peace and not to fall into the trap set by countries misleading Armenia,” he explained, referring to the fall 2020 conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Karabakh. In the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan won back Karabakh after nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Azerbaijan liberated most of the region during the war in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement, opening the door to normalization.

This September, the Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh to establish constitutional order, after which illegal separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​

Two countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia announced in a statement late Thursday that they agreed to mutually release detainees in a step toward peace.

"It would be in Armenia's interest to seize opportunity for peace, not to fall into trap of misguided countries," he reiterated.

"Those who put weapons in their hands will leave Armenia alone in difficult times,” Erdogan added.