Organization of American States slams Guatemala 'attempted coup'
Regional body, known by its initials OAS, urges authorities in Guatemala to preserve democracy as prosecutor's office declares election of political outsider Bernardo Arevalo "null and void."
Arevalo is scheduled to take office on January 14, and it was unclear whether the prosecutors' continued targeting of him and his party could interfere with the inauguration. / Photo: AFP
December 8, 2023

The Organization of American States [OAS] has slammed what it called an "attempted coup" in Guatemala, urging the judiciary to desist from seeking to annul the results of presidential elections.

"The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States [OAS] condemns the attempted coup d'etat by the Public Ministry of Guatemala," the Washington-based regional alliance said in a statement on Friday.

"The actions and statements of prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Leonor Morales constitute an alteration of the country's constitutional order, a breach of the rule of law and a violation of the human rights of the population of their country," the statement added.

The OAS called on President Alejandro Giammattei, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Justice and Congress to preserve democracy in the country by taking action against the perpetrators.

On Friday, prosecutor Leonor Morales said the election of political outsider Bernardo Arevalo, his vice-president and parliamentarians was "null and void" due to counting "anomalies."

Guatemala's top electoral court does not intend to hold a repeat of this year's general election, the court's president said.

"At this time there is no way the Supreme Electoral Tribunal is going to repeat the elections," the court's president, Blanca Alfaro, told journalists.

"The results are unalterable."

Arevalo's triumph and his pledge to fight graft are widely seen in Guatemala as alarming to the establishment political elite.

Arevalo is scheduled to take office on January 14, and it was unclear whether the prosecutors' continued targeting of him and his party could interfere with the inauguration.

Prosecutors allege irregularities in voter registrations ahead of the elections and in data collected the day of the June first-round vote.

International players, including the United States and regional rights bodies, have decried the investigation, calling it an attempt to bar Arevalo from taking office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
