WORLD
3 MIN READ
Leaders of East African bloc hold summit on Sudan conflict
"Today's summit is a beacon of hope. Sudan needs peace," says chairman of Intergovernmental Authority on Development
Leaders of East African bloc hold summit on Sudan conflict
President Ismael Gulleid of Djibouti meets Chairperson of African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat in Djibouti for IGAD Summit photo by IGAD Secretariat / Others
December 9, 2023

Leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) gathered in Djibouti to discuss the Sudan conflict that has been raging since April 15.

“The violence threatens the country's existence and regional stability. Today's summit is a beacon of hope. Sudan needs peace”, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is also chairman of the Eastern Africa bloc, said in a statement after the summit on Saturday.

He demanded an immediate ceasefire in Sudan.

“The Assembly effectively secured a commitment from the Sudanese belligerents to promptly convene & agree upon a cessation of hostilities—a crucial step in addressing the aspirations of the Sudanese people!” IGAD Secretary General Workneh Gebeyehu wrote on X.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Addis Ababa remains committed to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The summit also focused on broader issues on regional peace and security initiatives, according to the Somali presidency.

Fighting in several states

Sudanese Sovereignty Council President Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, Kenyan President William Ruto, Gebeyehu and African Union Commission President Musa Faki as well as representatives of the US, UN and EU attended the summit.

For eight months, fighting has spread from Khartoum to several states across the country.

At least 12,260 victims have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan or neighboring countries.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

RelatedConcerns over displaced Sudanese rise as conflict spreads to new cities
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us