Palestinian human rights organisations have called on Israeli authorities to end the forced displacement of Palestinian detainees from Gaza.

In a joint statement on Monday, the organisations, including the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, said Israeli authorities are forcibly displacing hundreds of Palestinians arrested in Gaza, including dozens of women.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said Israeli prison authorities are holding 142 Palestinian females, including infants.

The statement urged the relevant authorities to intervene to reveal their names and fate as well as to stop abuses and torture while arbitrarily arresting Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the human rights organisations, the Israeli army is arresting Palestinians en masse from their homes or shelters, especially in northern Gaza.

The Palestinians are being forced to strip off their clothes and to stand in queues in an insulting manner before being taken to unknown locations, the statement added.

The organisations urged international human rights organisations to pressure Israeli authorities to release the arbitrarily arrested Palestinians.

On Monday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army stormed a number of schools in the Al Faluja area of Jabalia in northern Gaza and kicked the women and children out and arrested the men.

At least 18,205 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,645 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since October 7, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.