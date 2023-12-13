WORLD
As children's vaccine supplies exhaust, Gaza health ministry sends SOS
Gaza health officials warn of 'catastrophic health repercussions' as health system and hospitals kneel down on collapse.
The Gaza health ministry called on international institutions to deliver urgently needed vaccines "to prevent disaster". / Photo: AA
December 13, 2023

Gaza's health ministry says it has exhausted its supply of children's vaccines and warned of "catastrophic health repercussions".

The announcement came more than two months into the Israel's war on Gaza as international aid organisations have warned about the dire conditions in the crowded Palestinian territory.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said that UNICEF was looking into the issue.

"Vaccinations are one of the priority items that we are trying to bring in to ensure that we are able to continue with the vaccine campaign," Hastings told journalists at an online briefing without elaborating.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, warned Sunday that "Gaza's health system is on its knees and collapsing," with 14 of 36 hospitals only partially functioning and supplies running low.

"The risk is expected to worsen with the deteriorating situation and approaching winter conditions," he said.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza called on international institutions to deliver urgently needed vaccines "to prevent disaster".

Israel's bombing and ground offensive since has killed over 18,400 people in the Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

RelatedA child is being killed in Gaza every 10 minutes: WHO
SOURCE:AFP
