A child is being killed in Gaza every 10 minutes: WHO
A representative for the organisation in the occupied Palestinian territories urges the need for a sustained ceasefire in the region.
Israel resumed its brutal military offensive on Gaza on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas. / Photo: AP
December 5, 2023

On average one child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative said, calling the situation "humanity's darkest hour."

"We are talking, almost about 16,000 people killed, more than 60% (are) women and children, and more than 42,000 people injured," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, told a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Peeperkorn added: "On average a child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza. I think in that sense we are close [to] humanity's darkest hour."

"We need a sustained ceasefire," he urged.

Related'Soft power on steroids': How Qatar's efforts saved Israel-Palestine truce deal

Rising casualties

Gaza, he said, went from 3,500 hospital beds to "probably way less" than 1,500 now, and stressed that the besieged enclave cannot afford any other loss of hospital beds as health needs are soaring.

Israel resumed its brutal military offensive on Gaza on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 15,900 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
