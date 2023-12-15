WORLD
Israel's short-range execution of Palestinians documented by rights group
Israeli rights group B'Tselem publishes footage showing Israeli soldiers killing two Palestinians from close range in occupied West Bank.
At least 289 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2023

An Israeli rights group has published surveillance camera footage documenting the country's forces executing two Palestinians from a "short-range" in the city of Tubas, occupied West Bank.

"Original security camera footage obtained by B'Tselem captures two short-range executions of Palestinians," the Israeli rights group said in a statement on Friday.

The incident took place on December 8 when Israeli forces raided the Al Farah refugee camp.

B'Tselem said after Rami Jundob, 25, was first shot and had fallen down, a military jeep got closer to him, "and a soldier fires another shot at him."

"Jundob lifts his hand when the soldier and the driver [of the military jeep] shoot him from their car at close range and of the shooter then uses his cell phone to film him," the organisation said, adding that the young Palestinian "died of his wounds the next day."

The Israeli soldiers then moved to shoot another Palestinian, Thaar Shahin, 36, who was hiding under a car next to the first victim.

Shahin too was "shot to death from close range" and later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza since October 7.

At least 289 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since then, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

