Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates Ankara's ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the region and to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and ground invasion for over two months.
"The international community should act together to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes," Erdogan said in the meeting with his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
December 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his call for the international community to act collectively to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

"The international community should act together to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes," Erdogan said in the meeting with his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani in Istanbul on Friday.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, he reiterated Ankara's ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the region and to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and ground attacks for over two months.

Erdogan also pledged continued support for Kosovo's international recognition and highlighted the importance of dialogue for fostering peace and stability in its region.

He and Osmani also discussed bilateral relations, regional, and global issues.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and gained recognition from many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo and claims that its territory is still part of Serbia.

