A US warship has shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said.

US Central Command said on Saturday that the destroyer USS Carney “successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems" launched from Houthi-rebel-controlled areas of Yemen.

The drones “were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries,” Central Command tweeted.

Earlier, UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps said one of the country's most advanced naval vessels brought down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea.

"Overnight, HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea," Shapps said on Saturday in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target."

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, is conducting operations to ensure freedom of navigation, reassure merchant vessels and ensure the safe flow of trade, the defence ministry said.

Earlier, Egyptian air defence shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab on Egypt's eastern Sinai coast, two security sources said. However, security sources said the drone's origin was unknown.

Houthis launch series of drone, missile strikes

The Houthis have launched a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel over its relentless bombardment of Gaza, which has killed at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The Houthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine are allowed into besieged Gaza.

Two of the world's largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said on Friday they were suspending passage through a Red Sea strait vital for global commerce, after the incidents.

Shapps warned on Saturday that "the recent spate of illegal attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea."

"The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade," he added.

Royal Navy vessels have been permanently deployed to the region since 1980 and since 2011 have fallen under "Operation Kipion", the name used for the UK's maritime presence in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

The vessel joined the frigate HMS Lancaster which deployed to the region last year, as well as three mine hunters and a support ship.