WORLD
4 MIN READ
French frigate claims to shoot down two drones  in Red Sea
The incident came after Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the besieged Gaza.
French frigate claims to shoot down two drones  in Red Sea
French military says the interceptions happened at 2030 GMT and 2230 GMT,  and were 110 km from the Yemeni coast and the port of Hudaydah, which is under rebel control./ Photo: AFP
December 10, 2023

A French frigate shot down two drones in the Red Sea that were heading towards it from the coast of Yemen, the French military has said.

"The interception and destruction of these two identified threats" were carried out late Saturday by the frigate Languedoc, which operates in the Red Sea, the general staff said in a press release on Sunday.

The interceptions happened at 2030 GMT and 2230 GMT, it added, and were 110 km from the Yemeni coast and the port of Hudaydah, which is under rebel control.

The drones "were flying directly towards the vessel", the general staff said.

The frigate used surface-to-air missiles of the Aster 15 type, designed for defence against short to medium-range threats, a military source told AFP news agency, asking not to be named.

The frigate used surface-to-air missiles of the Aster 15 type, designed for defence against short to medium-range threats, a military source said, asking not to be named.

The French navy had not used surface-to-air missiles in self-defence before.

The incident came after Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the besieged Gaza.

The latest Houthi warning came amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea and surrounding waters following a series of maritime attacks by Houthi rebels since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

In a statement posted on social media, the Houthis said they "will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity" if humanitarian aid is not allowed into Gaza.

RelatedIs Houthis' attempt to target Israel an indication of a wider conflict?

Dangerous maritime zone

The Houthis have recently attacked ships they claim have direct links to Israel, but their latest threat expands the scope of their targets.

Hamas welcomed the Houthi stance, calling it "bold and courageous".

An American destroyer shot down three drones last week while providing assistance to commercial ships in the Red Sea targeted by attacks from Yemen, according to Washington, which denounced "a direct threat" to maritime security.

Saturday's incident was the first time that a French military vessel was targeted by Houthis since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Yemen has a long coastline along the Gulf of Aden and the southern Red Sea, a strategic waterway to Israel in the north.

Attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf "are a recurring and ancient phenomenon" Alain Coldefy, a retired French admiral, told AFP. "This maritime zone has always been a dangerous place," he said.

Since the 1973 Yom Kippur war, oil transport there had been well-protected, but "the presence of robust naval forces to ensure the freedom of navigation is no longer enough," he said.

RelatedIsraeli ships are 'legitimate targets' anywhere, warn Yemen's Houthis
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us