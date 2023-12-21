In the modern tapestry of global politics, the term' foreign policy' is no longer confined to the actions of nation-states.

A new actor has emerged on the international stage, wielding influence that transcends borders and traditional diplomacy: Silicon Valley.

In times of political crisis, the role of tech giants based in this California hub has become increasingly pivotal, shaping narratives and influencing outcomes in ways that rival, and sometimes surpass, the capabilities of small and medium-sized states.

Silicon Valley's foreign policy, though unofficial, manifests through the economic and informational clout of companies like Google, Apple, Facebook (Meta), and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Their market capitalisations often dwarf the GDPs of many nations, granting them substantial economic leverage. Ending in 2022, Silicon Valley has a GDP of $840 billion. If this region was a country, it would be the 18th largest global economy, larger than the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, and only a little smaller than Indonesia. However, it's their control over information – a new kind of currency in our digital age – that truly amplifies their influence.

During political crises, these platforms become battlegrounds for narratives and public opinion.

For instance, Israel's continuing war on the besieged enclave of Gaza has directly illuminated, for those who seek to watch, Silicon Valley's potent role in shaping global narratives.

Reports of censorship on platforms like Instagram and X, particularly concerning content supportive of the Palestinian cause, raise critical questions about the power these companies wield over public discourse.

Allegations more than suggest a suppression of pro-Palestinian voices, drawing attention to the platforms' significant role in framing international conflicts.

These allegations were compounded by Elon Musk's visit to Israel in November, which, to many observers, signalled a tacit endorsement of one side over another, a claim the maverick billionaire denies.

Nevertheless, the visit does reflect the complex and often controversial nature of Silicon Valley's influence on global geopolitics.

Shaping narratives and public diplomacy

The role of Silicon Valley was also pronounced in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tech companies played a significant role in aiding Ukraine's strategic narratives and public diplomacy efforts. By providing platforms for the dissemination of information and narratives, these companies significantly influenced international perception and policy responses.

The relationship between Ukraine and tech companies was further cemented by financial agreements, such as the monetary deal with Microsoft, which provided additional technology aid of nearly $100 million, bringing its total support for Ukraine to more than $400 million since the crisis started in February 2022.

Furthermore, Microsoft extended technology support free of charge for Ukraine throughout 2023, which will ensure that government agencies, critical infrastructure and other sectors in Ukraine can continue to run their digital infrastructure and serve citizens through Microsoft Cloud services.

The announcement was made by Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft in Lisbon, at a joint press conference with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, highlighting an increasingly growing dimension of partnership between nation-states and tech companies.

However, as we have seen technological players arguably have their own capitalistic and political motives. This was shown clearly with Elon Musk's refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea in September 2022. Once again bringing questions to the fore, regarding whether the US military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war.

Free speech vs moderation

A recurring challenge for Silicon Valley in times of crisis is balancing the right to free speech with the responsibility to moderate harmful content.

This delicate act becomes even more complex during political upheavals, where the line between activism and incitement can blur.

Their decisions – to allow, remove, or restrict content – can significantly impact the course of events, often drawing criticism from various quarters.

For example, during India's Covid crisis, there were reports of content critical of the government's handling of the pandemic being suppressed.

In Colombia, similar instances were observed during tax reform protests, highlighting the platforms' struggles in managing diverse global perspectives under varying political pressures.

These actions, often labelled as censorship, underscore the dilemmas faced by these platforms in responding to government pressures while striving to uphold the ideals of free expression.

Recognising the growing influence of these tech behemoths, some nations have begun to adapt their diplomatic strategies.

Denmark's establishment of an accredited embassy in Silicon Valley is a case in point. The creation of this embassy underscores a strategic shift in diplomacy, recognising the need to engage with these influential non-state actors.

This pioneering move signifies an acknowledgement of the potential need for direct engagement with these non-state actors on regulatory issues, data privacy, digital trade, and cybersecurity.

However, this diplomatic approach also brings its own set of challenges.

Navigating relationships where tech companies have agendas that might conflict with state policies or international norms is complex. Moreover, the fast-paced nature of technological innovation and its regulation poses additional hurdles for traditional diplomatic processes.

New face of global governance

The evolving role of Silicon Valley in global politics raises fundamental questions about the future of international relations and global governance.

How do traditional frameworks of diplomacy and international law adapt to incorporate the influence of these powerful non-state actors?

Moreover, how do nation-states negotiate and collaborate with entities whose power transcends economic might and delves into the control of information and public opinion?

The foreign policy of Silicon Valley, though an unconventional term, is an undeniable reality in today's interconnected world.

In times of political crisis, the actions of these tech giants have far-reaching implications, shaping narratives and influencing the global order. The challenge lies in harnessing their potential for positive change while mitigating the risks associated with their unparalleled control over information and their influence on public discourse.

As we navigate this new era, one thing is clear: the need for robust, adaptive, and inclusive global governance structures to regulate and oversee big tech has never been more apparent.