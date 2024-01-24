Palestinians worldwide – and the Arab world – are celebrating the Palestinian national football team’s history-making feat of reaching the last 16 in the AFC Asia Cup – a success made all the sweeter as it comes amid one of the most pivotal moments in their history.

In the aftermath of the team's victory, social media erupted with congratulatory messages, with users sharing their perspective of what the moment means for the Palestinians, coming as it were amid Israel's full assault on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

"Just a reminder that #Palestine qualified for the Asian Cup Round of 16 for the first time in history last night. They are in war and their people aren't sure of how many days to live, but their football team gave them something to cherish. Alhamdulillah (sic),” wrote Wahid Babar on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since the October 7 cross-border operations by Hamas, Israel has been carrying out a brutal military campaign in Gaza, killing more than 25,000 people – most of them children and women – and leaving much of the besieged enclave in ruins.

Many of the Palestinian players lost members of their immediate or extended families.

It was precisely for their collective trauma that players of the Palestine team felt a deep sense of gratitude - especially team captain Musab Al Battat.

"Thank you to the fans who are coming to support Palestine and the national team of Palestine. Thank you from our heart," said Al Battat amid jubilant scenes after the team’s 3-0 victory over Hong Kong in Doha, Qatar.

Oday Dabbagh was the hero of the Palestine team with two goals, and as the final whistle was blown, the players, staff and fans erupted into joyous scenes.

But many on social media have highlighted that this is no ordinary feat as the national team advanced from Group C.

Many have quickly underscored the achievement, particularly amid the devastation to the country's sporting landscape.

"Despite over 88 athletes, including footballers, killed since Oct. 7, despite their families and friends slaughtered, despite death and destruction all around, Palestinian football team creates history by qualifying for knockout stage of Asian Games (sic)," wrote author and researcher Syed Zafar Mehdion on X.

Since the tournament got underway, stadiums in Qatar have been awash with the Palestinian colours of red, white, green, and black, as fans stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza and other occupied territories. Palestinian keffiyeh scarves have also been on full display in the stands.

Full-throated cries of "Free Palestine" have reverberated across the stands while players battled on the field.

Large flags have been waved as tributes have been paid to the victims in the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Similar sentiments were echoed by filmmaker Daizy Gedeon, who described the gruelling challenges aspiring athletes face - even before the competition on the pitch begins.

"Israeli forces are aggressively targeting athletes and sports facilities, crushing their dreams and taking their lives," Gedeon said on X.

As the tournament kicked off with national teams chasing silverware, for Palestinian players like Mahmoud Wadi, the full weight of war and loss of innocent human life is something he has had to deal with personally.

Amid the Israeli barrage of airstrikes on the besieged enclave, the striker received news his cousin was killed in Gaza, telling the press that the victory at the tournament could bring some joy amid the deep strife.

Such resilience is something that researcher Dualeh A Dualeh has also drawn upon, touching upon the grit Palestinians players have shown amid the ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

"Congratulations to the Palestinian National Football team who, against all odds, managed to qualify to the round of 16 of the Asian Cup. This victory is a testament to their resilience. The ongoing atrocities in Gaza has not stopped them from excelling at the international stage (sic)," he said on X.

Despite many across the globe underscoring Palestine's triumph, the perception is that legacy media in the West have not given full credit to the team's sporting achievement.

"Dear @BBCSport, Palestine's progression to the next round of the Asian Football Cup ( @Qatar2023en ) is historic. Yet no mention of it anywhere on BBC's website or X. At this point in time, you're being spotlighted by the world, and this action will also be seen as deliberate," Alia Masood wrote.

Others were quick to show how the team has transcended the sport.

Writer Adi Al Qadi took to X to describe how the Palestinian people and its football team have become a symbol of resistance to Israel's bid to erase the community's existence.

"Can a nation undergoing brutality of #genocide play #football and celebrate a win? Yes. Palestine representation at/in any venue during these harrowing times is an act of resistance (against systemic program to erase the nation, its culture, and its existence)," he wrote on X.

The victory drew those who traditionally do not follow the so-called beautiful, like author Andy Worthington, who shared jubilant images of Palestine's celebrations.

"I'm not a big football fan, but I've never felt more like celebrating a team's victory than today, as the Palestinian team advances to the last 16 of the Asian Cup after beating Hong Kong!" he wrote.