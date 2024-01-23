Palestine's captain has said his team has fulfilled "a promise to the Palestinian people" after reaching the Asian Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

The 3-0 victory over Hong Kong on Tuesday was also their first win in the history of the competition and enough to squeeze into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Oday Dabbagh was the hero in Doha with two goals, and at the final whistle, Palestine's players and staff celebrated on the pitch, hugging and waving flags.

The United Arab Emirates went through in second place in Group C despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran.

Palestine's victory came against the backdrop of Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

Players and staff have lost loved ones to the Israeli aggression.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said that his men had made good on "a promise we made to the Palestinian people".

"I would like to thank all those who supported us," he said. "We managed to put a smile on the faces of those who follow us... inside or outside Palestine."

A pre-match moment's silence was overrun by shouts of "Free Palestine".

No side had played more Asian Cup matches without a win than Hong Kong [12 games] or Palestine [eight], but victory would offer either side a chance of making the last 16.

In the 12th minute, Palestine scored when Battat made an overlapping run from right-back and launched a cross into the box, which Dabbagh headed into the net.

Heading over to their fans to celebrate, the players raised their hands to make V-signs.

'Everything is possible'

Throughout the game the 6,568 people inside the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium were almost entirely supporting Palestine, like at most grounds during the team's campaign.

But a dense and boisterous bloc of red-clad Hong Kong fans provided an unending beat of encouragement for the minnows from southern China.

Minutes into the second half, Palestine doubled their lead, Battat again the provider from the right wing, this time Zeid Qunbar taking him up on a generous invitation to score.

Palestine got a third after the hour, Tamer Seyam's long-range effort hitting the bar and falling to Dabbagh, who tapped in his second of the match.

They were given a scare during the eighth minute of added time when referee Shaun Evans awarded Hong Kong a penalty after a VAR review for a handball by Battat.

But Everton's spot-kick thudded against the bar as Hong Kong headed home, beaten but proud.

Winning coach Makram Daboub said his team "knew this match was decisive... especially concerning the current circumstances that Palestine is going through".

Looking ahead to the next round, he said he was realistic about the challenge, but that his team was "very confident in our ability, and everything is possible in the second round".

Hong Kong coach Jorn Andersen rued his team's inability to get a goal in the game's opening stages, which might have changed the complexion of the contest.

Long football history

The Palestinian Football Association [PFA] was established in 1928, 20 years before Israel was established.

PFA was accepted by FIFA in 1998.

Palestine expanded its football in the early 20th century, with many clubs emerging, many of which were location-based clubs and religiously affiliated clubs, including the Orthodox clubs in Jerusalem, the Islamic Club of Jaffa and the Islamic Club of Haifa.

As Zionist Jews occupied Palestine and established Israel with the help of Western powers, many Jewish clubs from Europe also migrated illegally occupied Palestinian territories over the years.

The growing sports sector in historic Palestine declined, especially after the killing of many Palestinian players and intentionally injuring them from their legs amid the illegal expansion of Israeli colonisers.