Several countries cut support to UNRWA for alleged links to Hamas
UN Chief Antonio Guterres has committed to a swift independent review of UNRWA, while simultaneously appealing to donor states to ensure the agency's continuity for the well-being of the "desperate populations" it serves.
FILE PHOTO: UNRWA truck crosses into Egypt from Gaza at Rafah border crossing / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2024

Several key donor countries have said they will halt funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees following Israel's allegations that staff members took part in Hamas's October 7 attack.

The UNRWA has fired several people and promised a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified, while Israel has vowed to stop the agency's work in Gaza after the war.

The head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, vowed to hold "accountable, including through criminal prosecution", any employee found to have been involved in "acts of terror".

UN chief Antonio Guterres has promised an urgent independent review of UNRWA but also pleaded for donor states to "guarantee the continuity" of the agency for the sake of "the desperate populations" it serves.

The United States said Friday it had suspended funding for the UN agency, a move followed by several other countries. Australia, Britain, France, Germany and Italy are among the countries that suspended funding for UNRWA.

