Türkiye has expressed full support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) against a United Nations Security Council decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in the Island of Cyprus (UNFICYP) for one year.

“Contrary to the established practice of the United Nations, the consent of the Turkish Cypriots was, yet again, not sought during the mandate extension of the Peacekeeping Force,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We make use of this occasion to draw attention to the fact that UNFICYP is able to continue its activities in the territory of the TRNC due to the goodwill of the TRNC authorities,” it added.

The ministry stressed the importance of establishing a legal framework for sustaining UNFICYP’s activities and highlighted Türkiye's complete backing for any actions the Turkish Cypriot administration may pursue in this matter.

The TRNC foreign ministry earlier denounced the decision, saying the UNSC “has once again repeated its mistake,” and accused the peacekeeping force of failing to treat the Turkish and Greek sides on the island equally.

They noted that the force has become a protector of the status quo on the island, which is considered unsustainable by all parties.

Double standards

“Over the years, UNFICYP has turned a blind eye to numerous violations of the buffer zone by the Greek Cypriot side,” the Turkish foreign ministry stressed.

On August 18, 2023, the force intervened to prevent the construction of the Pile-Yigitler road, a humanitarian project aimed to facilitate direct access for TRNC citizens living in the mixed village of Pile in the buffer zone to their homeland.

The issue was a clear demonstration of the peacekeeping mission’s double standards when it came to Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

“The completion of the Yigitler-Pile road would be an effective step towards restoring the Turkish Cypriots’ eroded confidence in UNFICYP and would contribute to the reduction of tensions on the ground,” the ministry added.

The statement also expressed that the UN resolution extending UNFICYP’s mandate referred to “outdated and exhausted models for a possible settlement, while not mentioning the two-state vision put forward by the President of the TRNC (Ersin Tatar).” It emphasised that this approach is “far from being fair and constructive”.

The ministry urged the UN Security Council to reassert the fundamental rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, specifically their sovereign equality and equal international status and reiterated its call for the international community to recognise the TRNC.