UNICEF on Friday said that amid the dead from daily attacks in Gaza and the fog of war, tens of thousands of minors are unaccompanied or separated from their families.

"Our estimates indicate that 17,000 children in Gaza are unaccompanied or separated from their families," Jonathan Crickx, UNICEF’s top spokesman in the state of Palestine, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"These children have nothing to do with this conflict yet they are suffering," Crickx stressed.

He also underlined that after nearly four months of relentless attacks, all the children in the enclave are believed to need mental health support.

500,000 children need mental help

Before the war began on October 7, half a million children were already in need of mental help but today all of them, more than 1 million children, need mental support, he added.

Israel last October launched a deadly attack on Gaza, to date killing at least 27,019 Palestinians and injuring 66,139. It followed an attack by Palestinian group Hamas in which 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.