WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli bombs separate 17,000 Gaza children from families — UNICEF
UNICEF warns of a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, revealing 17,000 children unaccompanied amid relentless attacks, highlighting their innocence and urgent mental health needs.
Israeli bombs separate 17,000 Gaza children from families — UNICEF
Children in Gaza / Photo: AA
February 2, 2024

UNICEF on Friday said that amid the dead from daily attacks in Gaza and the fog of war, tens of thousands of minors are unaccompanied or separated from their families.

"Our estimates indicate that 17,000 children in Gaza are unaccompanied or separated from their families," Jonathan Crickx, UNICEF’s top spokesman in the state of Palestine, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"These children have nothing to do with this conflict yet they are suffering," Crickx stressed.

He also underlined that after nearly four months of relentless attacks, all the children in the enclave are believed to need mental health support.

Related'Horrific': 160 children died every day in Palestine in December 2023

500,000 children need mental help

Before the war began on October 7, half a million children were already in need of mental help but today all of them, more than 1 million children, need mental support, he added.

Israel last October launched a deadly attack on Gaza, to date killing at least 27,019 Palestinians and injuring 66,139. It followed an attack by Palestinian group Hamas in which 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Related'Unimaginable challenges': Nearly 20,000 babies born during Gaza war: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us