In a recent social media statement, Fahrettin Altun, the Communications Director of Türkiye, condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, accusing them of perpetrating cultural genocide by systematically erasing Palestinian heritage from the region.

Altun's words on Friday echoed a growing sentiment of concern over the erasure of the centuries-old history and identity of Palestinians.

He underscored the profound significance of archives, libraries, museums, and mosques as repositories of national memory for any people, emphasising their intrinsic value to cultural preservation. "Destroying them is nothing short of barbarism," he said.

Altun sharply criticised the Israeli leadership for openly articulating their intent to displace Palestinian civilians from Gaza forcibly.

He condemned Israel's genocidal rhetoric and conduct of war, asserting that such actions are not merely directed against individuals but are aimed at undermining the very essence of Palestinian identity and culture itself.

The director reiterated his call for the international community, particularly the Western intellectual community, to conscience and urged them to stand against such blatant disregard for cultural heritage and human rights.

Resilient spirit 'remains unbroken'

Despite the relentless assault on Palestine's cultural legacy, Altun asserted that the spirit of Palestinian resilience remains unbroken.

"Israeli leaders must know that they cannot kill the Palestinian aspirations of sovereignty and freedom. Invasions, massacres, and genocidal actions cannot break the souls of these people under occupations. This has been proven time and again since 1967," he stated.

He concluded by urging all stakeholders to prioritise humanitarian aid access and return to the negotiation table, advocating for the unequivocal recognition and establishment of Palestine's sovereignty as the sole path to a sustainable and just solution.

Israel's ongoing aggression

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, which Tel Aviv said killed nearly 1,200 Israelis.

At least 27,840 Palestinians have since been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to local health authorities.

About 85 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced by the Israeli offensive, and all of them are food insecure, according to the UN.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.