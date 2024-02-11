WORLD
5 MIN READ
Live blog: Ukraine claims Russia used Musk's Starlink in battlefield
Europe's largest war since WW2 rages on with 719 days of the Ukraine-Russia war.
Live blog: Ukraine claims Russia used Musk's Starlink in battlefield
Elon Musk's SpaceX has provided thousands of the Starlink devices to Ukraine through company donations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024

0900 GMT — Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed that it had confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield, releasing what it said was an intercept of a conversation between two Russian soldiers as proof.

It made the claim on the Telegram messaging app, where it posted a brief audio clip of the conversation.

More updates 👇

1747 GMT — Trump's remarks put allies at risk: NATO

The head of NATO has warned that Donald Trump was putting the safety of United States troops and their allies at risk after the Republican presidential front-runner said Russia should be able to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO members who don't meet their defence spending targets.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

1619 GMT — US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill

A narrowly divided United States Senate will try to move closer to passing a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan while hoping to show enough bipartisan support to propel the measure through Congress.

The money is viewed as crucial by Kiev as it grinds toward the second anniversary of a Russian offensive. Democratic President Joe Biden, who has been seeking the aid for months, on Friday said Congress would be guilty of "neglect" if it failed to pass the measure.

0824 GMT — Zelenskyy promotes ex-deputy to lead Ukraine's ground forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, former first deputy defence minister, as the new commander of Ukraine's ground forces, according to a decree published on Sunday.

Pavliuk, a lieutenant-general who served in the ministry role for a year, replaces Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi after he was tapped this week as commander of Ukraine's armed forces.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy announced five other senior military appointments, filling out a rebooted team to bolster Ukraine's defence against Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion.

Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of men and equipment as it heads into 2024 having made few battlefield gains throughout the past year. It also faces a disruption in military aid from the United States, its biggest backer.

0547 GMT — Russian drones target Kiev, southern Ukraine, injuring civilian

Russia launched drone attacks overnight on Kiev and southern Ukraine, injuring at least one civilian and damaging a gas pipeline and residential buildings in the river and seaport of Mykolaiv, Ukraine's military has said.

Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday that its air defence systems destroyed 40 out of 45 Russia-launched Shahed attack drones overnight.

"The air alert in the capital lasted almost two hours," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kiev's military administration, said on Telegram.

He added that over Kyiv all the drones were downed on their approach. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties nor destruction in or near the capital. Skies over Kiev were declared clear soon before 4 a.m. (0200 GMT).

Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram that its air defence systems were engaged for more than five hours and destroyed 26 Russia-launched Shahed drones over several southern regions, chiefly over the Mykolaiv region near the Black Sea.

At least one civilian was injured in the southern Ukraine attack, the military said.

"The priority for the enemy was again the coastal strip of infrastructure and agro-industrial facilities," the military said.

For our live updates from Saturday, February 10, click here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us