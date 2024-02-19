Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have reached an agreement on another 1.1 kilometres (0.68 miles) of their disputed border.

The Tajik State Committee for National Security said in a statement that representatives from the two countries held a meeting in Tajikistan's Sughd Province.

It noted that following fieldwork by topographic working groups from the two co untries, they reached an agreement on 1.1 kilometres of the shared border and a protocol on this was signed.

It said the parties will continue to work on other parts of the disputed border at a future meeting to be held in Kyrgyzstan.

An agreement covering 90 percent of the 972-kilometre (603-mile) Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border was signed during a meeting held in Batken, Kyrgyzstan from January 30 to February 5.

Due to border disputes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, tensions and conflicts have occasionally erupted, with the most recent conflict occurring on September 14, 2022, resulting in t he loss of dozens of lives from both sides.