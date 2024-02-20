Arab nations are putting to a vote a UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, knowing it will be vetoed by the United States but hoping to show broad global support for ending Israel's war on Gaza.

The Security Council scheduled the vote on the resolution at 1530 GMT Tuesday.

The 15 Security Council members have been negotiating on the Arab-backed resolution for three weeks.

Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, delayed a vote at a US request while the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was recently in the region, hoping to get a hostage deal.

But Qatar said Saturday that talks "have not been progressing as expected." The Arab Group decided over the weekend that they had given the US enough time and put their resolution in final form for a vote.

Arab-backed resolution not 'effective mechanism': US

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration will veto the Arab-backed resolution because it may interfere with ongoing US efforts to arrange a deal between the warring parties that would bring at least a six-week halt to hostilities and release all hostages taken by Hamas.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told several reporters Monday that the Arab-backed resolution was not "an effective mechanism for trying to do the three things that we want to see happen — which is get hostages out, more aid in, and a lengthy pause to this conflict."

Wood said, "What we’re looking at is another possible option, and we'll be discussing this with friends going forward," and added, "I don't think you can expect anything to happen tomorrow."

A senior US official said later Monday, "We don't believe in a rush to a vote."

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of council discussions on the US draft, said, "We intend to engage in the coming days in intensive negotiation around it…That's why we're not putting a timeline on a vote, but we do recognise the urgency of the situation."

Ceasefire urgently needed

Arab nations, supported by many of the 193 UN member countries, have been demanding a ceasefire for months as Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza have intensified.

Tunisia's UN Ambassador Tarek Ladeb, this month's chair of the 22-nation Arab Group, told UN reporters last Wednesday that a ceasefire is urgently needed.

He pointed to some 1.5 million Palestinians who sought safety in Gaza's southern city of Rafah and face a "catastrophic scenario" if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes ahead with his plan on Israel's military offensive to the area bordering Egypt.

In addition to a ceasefire now, the Arab-backed draft resolution demands the immediate release of all hostages, rejects the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, and calls for unhindered humanitarian access throughout Gaza.