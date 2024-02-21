Somalia’s parliament has passed a bilateral defence and economic collaboration pact with Türkiye with a majority of 213-3 votes.

“A momentous occasion, the cabinet has endorsed a defence collaboration pact between Somalia and the esteemed Republic of Türkiye, a NATO member and close ally,” Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis said on X after the vote on Wednesday.

The agreement is a 10-year pact that will “significantly” bolster the Somalia government’s endeavours to safeguard its sovereignty, according to Aweis.

Earlier, Somalia’s Cabinet approved the agreement, with Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hailing the pact as “historic”. The premier also thanked the government of Türkiye and its people for their steady support for the government and people of the Horn of Africa nation.

Abdifatah Qassim, deputy defence minister and a parliamentarian, called the pact timely and significant.

“As you know Somalia is in a difficult position right now, as while we are fighting the terrorist Khawarijs (Al Shabab) and there has been meaningful progress, a new front has been created for Somalia by a neighbouring country by attacking its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said, referring to tensions with Ethiopia.

Good news amidst tensions

News of the pact comes as tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia continue to escalate after Addis Ababa signed a Red Sea access deal with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, a deal that Mogadishu has called “illegitimate.”

Somali Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler signed the agreement, which covers maritime security and trade issues, earlier this month.

"Somalia is an important partner of Türkiye in Africa,” Guler said at the signing ceremony.

“In our discussions, which took place in a very warm atmosphere and further strengthened our relations, we reiterated the importance we attach to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

The pact is seen as a critical contribution by Türkiye to enhancing peace and security in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region.

Türkiye, a close ally of Somalia, has invested in its education, infrastructure, and health, and given it extensive humanitarian aid.

Ankara has its largest embassy in Africa in Mogadishu and also built its largest overseas military facility there to train the Somali national army.