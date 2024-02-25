The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will take place next month with the participation of more than 20 heads of state and government from more than 100 countries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

The forum will be held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan between March 1-3, spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

It will also host approximately 90 ministers, including more than 60 foreign ministers, as well as 80 representatives of international organizations.

Keceli noted that around 4,000 guests, including students, are expected to attend the forum and more than 50 sessions will be held on various topics.

An event will also be held on the sidelines in which members of the "Gaza Contact Group" will gather.

The forum, held since 2021, takes place in the scenic Turkish southern resort city of Antalya.

This year’s main theme is "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil.”