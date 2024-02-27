A solemn vigil, suffused with a sense of mourning and reflection, has unfolded outside the Israeli embassy in the heart of US capital, Washington DC. The occasion: to honour the life and mourn the death of Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old US Airman, who immolated himself on Sunday in front of the embassy to protest Israel's "genocide" in Gaza.

Bushnell's fiery protest, seen as a harrowing act of defiance against the relentless atrocities inflicted upon besieged population of Gaza, has struck a deep chord with many across the US and around the globe.

The hashtag #AaronBushnell remained the most popular trend on X, formerly Twitter, with an astounding one million posts by Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Bushnell began a Twitch livestream and walked toward the Israeli embassy with an insulated water bottle full of flammable fluid.

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," he said in the video. "I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."

As news of his death from severe burning reverberated far and wide, impassioned discussions were ignited about the moral complexities of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, the US role in arming Tel Aviv, and an individual's capacity to confront injustice, even at great personal cost.

Against the backdrop of the Israeli embassy's stern architecture, Monday's vigil took shape with a gathering of diverse voices united by a shared sense of grief and solidarity.

Veterans stood shoulder to shoulder with students, activists with ordinary citizens, all drawn together by a common belief in the righteousness of Bushnell's cause.

Candles flickered in the gathering dusk, casting long shadows across the faces of those assembled, as they held aloft placards emblazoned with Bushnell's final plea: "Free Palestine."

'My heart breaks for Aaron'

Yet, amidst the solemnity, there was also a palpable undercurrent of defiance — a refusal to be silenced in the face of injustice.

Sarah, a college student who had come to pay her respects and gave her first name only, spoke of the profound impact Bushnell's death had on her own sense of purpose.

"His bravery has shaken me to the core," she told TRT World, her voice trembling with emotion. "It makes me question what I'm doing to make a difference in the world."

As the evening wore on, voices rose softly amidst the flickering candlelight, sharing stories and memories of a young man whose extreme act against the war on besieged Palestinians has touched the lives of so many.

On social media, tributes poured in from every corner of the globe, with ordinary people hailing Bushnell as a "hero" and a "martyr" for peace.

"My heart breaks for Aaron and his family. No one should ever feel so desperate that they resort to such drastic measures. It's a tragedy, a wake-up call for us all to do better, to be bette," Olivia Thompson, a retired teacher, told TRT World at the vigil site.

Yet, even as accolades were heaped upon his memory, questions lingered about what Bushnell's legacy would be in the turbulent days ahead.

For some, his sacrifice served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for change — a call to action that could not be ignored.

'Working towards peace in Gaza'

"He [Bushnell] is a martyr just like the rest of the Palestinians, Omar, a Palestinian American protester said. "Your sacrifices will not be forgotten. Your bravery will not be forgotten. The people of Palestine thank you."

David, an orthodox Jewish protestor, told TRT World that he came from a family that had been through the Holocaust.

"I understand this firsthand, and I can understand the despair that Aaron must have felt. Self-immolation... it's a desperate act, one born out of anguish. We owe it to him to honour his memory by working towards peace in Gaza, by fighting for a Middle East where everyone lives in dignity and respect."

As the vigil drew to a close and the last embers of the candles faded into the cold February evening, one thing remained abundantly clear: Bushnell's death, called a "tragic event" by Pentagon on Monday, will likely add more pressure on the Biden administration to rein in its ally Israel and force a binding truce in Gaza.