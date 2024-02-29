WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad opposition leader Dillo killed in army assault on party HQ: minister
Yaya Dillo Djerou was killed on February 28, 2024 in N'Djamena, Chad in an army assault on his party headquarters where he had retreated.
Chad opposition leader Dillo killed in army assault on party HQ: minister
Dillo, who led the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), was accused of having led an attack against the offices of Chad's internal security agency. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 29, 2024

A leading opponent of Chad's ruling junta Yaya Dillo Djerou has been killed in an army assault on his party headquarters, a government spokesperson told AFP news agency.

Dillo died on Wednesday "where he had retreated, at the headquarters of his party. He didn't want to surrender and fired on law enforcement," Abderaman Koulamallah, who is also communications minister, said.

The prosecutor general earlier spoke of "dead including Yaya Dillo" on Thursday without detailing the circumstances.

RelatedDeadly attack targets Chad intelligence office as election looms

Dillo, who led the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), was accused of having led an attack against the offices of the internal security agency overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It came after the arrest of a PSF member accused of an "assassination attempt against the president of the Supreme Court".

Speaking to AFP on Wednesday, Dillo denied any involvement in the incident, denouncing the claim as a "lie" and politically motivated.

"I wasn't present," he said.

Dillo also condemned an attempted attack against the Supreme Court president as "staged".

On Tuesday, Chad announced it would hold a presidential election on May 6, which both transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Dillo –– who were cousins –– planned to contest.

RelatedChad’s transitional president Deby taps ex-rival as PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us