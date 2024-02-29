"The entire world must realise that the atrocity in Gaza is about to become a global catastrophe with repercussions far beyond the region," the Turkish foreign ministry has said.

In response to Israel's recent assault on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Al Nabulsi roundabout area, the foreign ministry on Thursday called on all those with influence over the Israeli government to stop the ongoing violence in Palestine's Gaza.

"The fact that Israel, which has been using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, is now targeting innocent civilians who are seeking life-saving aid is evidence of Israel's intention to destroy the entire Palestinian population," the ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting the global implications of the ongoing atrocity in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry warned that the situation could escalate into a global catastrophe with repercussions reaching far beyond the region.

"Israel must end its military operation in Gaza immediately. But the Israeli government does not have the common sense or the conscience to take this decision," it added.

The Turkish government's call on all those with influence over the Israeli government comes amidst growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Desperate for food, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City flocked to an aid distribution point early Thursday, only to be met with lethal chaos including live fire by Israeli troops.

An Israeli source has acknowledged that troops opened fire on the crowd, believing it "posed a threat," but a spokesperson for the prime minister's office also said that many people had been run over by the aid trucks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "condemns" the deadly aid delivery incident in northern Gaza, in which the Palestinian Health Ministry says over 104 people were killed, his spokesperson said.

A Palestinian doctor said all of the Palestinians who were injured in an Israeli army's shooting at the Al Nabulsi roundabout area, south of Gaza City, are likely to die from critical health conditions and severe injuries.

The nursing director at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza said most of the injured who were taken to his hospital are in critical condition and most are "likely to get martyred."

"Most of the injured cases of the Israeli shelling on Al Nabulsi roundabout area are in the upper parts of their bodies," he said.

US backs Israel since October 7

Israel has killed more than 25,000 Palestinian women and children since October 7, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"It's over 25,000," Austin told lawmakers when asked during a House Armed Services Committee hearing for the figure on women and children killed.

The United States has backed Israel since it responded to the unprecedented Hamas attack with a relentless assault on Gaza that the coastal territory's Health Ministry said has killed more than 30,000 people.

The number provided by Austin is within the same range and comes as Washington pushes for a ceasefire.