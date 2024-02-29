Thursday, February 29, 2024

1803 GMT — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "condemns" the massacre in northern Gaza, in which at least 112 Palestinians were killed and some 760 wounded after Israeli shooting, his spokesperson has said.

Desperate for food, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City flocked to an aid distribution point early Thursday, only to be met with lethal chaos including live fire by invading Israeli troops.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the events "need to be investigated."

An Israeli source has acknowledged that troops opened fire on the crowd, believing it "posed a threat."

Israel's extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voiced support for invading Israeli soldiers, saying they operated "excellently".

"We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a mob that tried to harm them," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

1849 GMT — Algeria calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting after Gaza massacre

Algeria called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on recent developments in Gaza.

"Algeria requested an urgent closed meeting regarding the latest developments in Gaza," diplomatic sources from the North African country told Anadolu Agency.

"The meeting is set to take place Thursday evening at 4.00 pm New York time (2100GMT)," the sources added.

1826 GMT — UAE, Egypt begin humanitarian airdrop operation in northern Gaza

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt began an operation to airdrop humanitarian aid in northern Gaza to lessen the suffering of Palestinians and help them overcome challenging situations, according to a news report.

"The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' operation to airdrop humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in northern Gaza," according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"The operation aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the war and help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are facing," it said.

1819 GMT — Biden talks with Qatar, Egypt leaders on Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden spoke with the Qatari and Egyptian leaders on a deal for an "immediate and sustained" Gaza ceasefire of at least six weeks in exchange for the release of hostages, the White House said.

In separate calls with Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Biden also discussed the "tragic and alarming" aid delivery incident in northern Gaza, it said in a statement.

1722 GMT — All wounded by Israeli fire at Al Nabulsi roundabout likely to die: Palestinian doctor

A Palestinian doctor said all of the Palestinians who were wounded in an Israeli army's shooting at the Al Nabulsi roundabout area, south of Gaza City, are likely to die from critical health conditions and severe wounds.

The nursing director at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza said most of the wounded who were taken to his hospital are in critical condition and most are "likely to get martyred."

"Most of the wounded cases of the Israeli shelling on Al Nabulsi roundabout area are in the upper parts of their bodies," he said.

1649 GMT — Extremists Israeli minister hails soldiers' killing of Palestinians

Israel's extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has voiced support for Israeli soldiers after a shooting left more than 104 Palestinians dead as they were waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

"We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a mob that tried to harm them," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

He reiterated his demand to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it poses threats to soldiers.

1647 GMT — Siege killing more people in Gaza than Israeli strikes, says UNRWA

More people are dying due to the siege of Gaza than are being killed by Israeli bombardment, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"This is a man-made disaster. People dying from bombs and strikes — even more now dying from consequences of the siege imposed on Gaza," UNRWA said in a statement.

The UN agency lamented the continued lack of a ceasefire to halt Israeli air and ground attacks in the Palestinian enclave despite repeated calls.

1647 GMT — Italy urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and called on Israel to protect the Palestinian population after troops opened fire at an aid convoy.

"The tragic deaths in Gaza demand an immediate ceasefire to facilitate more humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the protection of civilians," he said on X.

"We strongly urge Israel to protect the people in Gaza and to rigorously ascertain facts and responsibilities."

1633 GMT —Israel killed over 25,000 women, children in Gaza: Pentagon

Israel has killed more than 25,000 Palestinian women and children since October 7, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"It's over 25,000," Austin told lawmakers when asked during a House Armed Services Committee hearing for the figure on women and children killed.

The United States has backed Israel since it responded to the unprecedented Hamas attack with a relentless assault on Gaza that the coastal territory's Health Ministry said has killed more than 30,000 people.

The number provided by Austin is within the same range and comes as Washington pushes for a ceasefire.

1625 GMT — Gaza ceasefire unlikely Monday, shootings to complicate talks: Biden

US President Joe Biden said a ceasefire in Gaza was now unlikely to happen by Monday, adding that a shooting incident at an aid point would likely complicate negotiations.

Biden said the United States was checking "competing versions" of the incident in which the health ministry in the Palestinian territory said Israeli troops shot dead 104 people.

Earlier this week Biden had predicted a deal was possible by Monday to implement a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group.

1617 GMT — Two Israelis shot dead in West Bank attack: first responders

A gunman opened fire at a gas station in the occupied West Bank, killing two Israeli men, the army and medics said, the latest flash of unrest in the area as war rages in Gaza.

"We performed medical tests, but... in a short time we had to determine their death," the emergency response service Magen David Adom said of the shooting near the Eli settlement in the Palestinian territory.

1605 GMT — Israeli army source admits to opening fire on Palestinians

An Israeli military source admitted that the army opened fire on Palestinians waiting to receive humanitarian aid in Gaza, leaving many dead and injured.

The source, who preferred his name not mentioned, told Anadolu that the shooting took place near the "humanitarian corridor" that the army is establishing, south of Gaza City.

The deadly assault occurred when several Palestinians approached the Israeli force that was overseeing the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, posing danger to the soldiers, prompting them to open fire, according to the source, who said the shooting is under investigation by the army.

1534 GMT — UN relief chief 'appalled' after Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians

UN Humanitarian Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said he is "appalled" after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for an aid delivery in besieged Gaza.

"Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us," Griffiths said in a statement after more than 100 people were killed and over 700 others injured near Gaza City.

"I'm appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City today. This comes as the death toll across Gaza since October 7 hits the 30,000 mark. Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed," he added.

1519 GMT — Biden must change course on Gaza policy, says former US congressman

US President Joe Biden has to "change course" on his policy on Israel's war in Gaza after more than 100,000 "uncommitted" votes in the Michigan Democratic primary, a former US congressman said.

"He can't just send political advisors here. He can't just send surrogates to represent him. He can't do really smart ads or beautiful television ads. He has to actually change policy. That's our goal today," said Andy Levin, a Democrat who represented Detroit in Congress in 2019-2023.

Levin spoke to Anadolu in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb with one of the US' largest Arab-American communities, and is part of the "uncommitted" campaign, which aims to send a message to Biden demanding a change to the administration's Gaza policy ahead of the November election.

1432 GMT —US falls short of condemning Israel's attack on Gaza aid queue

The United States has fallen short of condemning Israel's brutal opening of fire on Palestinians waiting to receive aid in Gaza which killed at least 104 people.

The White House said it is looking into reports of Israeli fire on Palestinians, describing it as a "serious incident."

"We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

"This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire."

1418 GMT — Aid groups appeal to EU to release urgent funds for UNRWA

Humanitarian aid groups appealed to the European Union to release tens of millions of euros in funding due to the main UN agency that delivers most aid to people in Gaza as the organisation teeters on the brink of financial collapse.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, was due to disburse 82 million euros ($89 million) to the UNRWA aid agency on February 29. UNRWA said that it still hadn't received the payment as of Thursday morning.

"This is a moment of reckoning for the EU as a humanitarian leader and a critical donor for this crisis," said Niamh Nic Carthaigh, from Plan International's EU Liaison Office.

"Any further cuts to UNRWA funding would be an effective death sentence for civilians trapped in Gaza and the region who rely on the agency for their survival," she said in a joint statement from 17 aid groups, including the International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and Oxfam.

1410 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry says Israel forces shoot dead 104 at aid point

Israeli forces shot dead 104 people when a crowd rushed towards aid trucks, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said, in one of the worst single incidents of a nearly five-month war.

More than 750 people were also hurt in the incident, the ministry said.

It came after aid agencies had intensified warnings over Gaza's humanitarian situation, with famine threatening particularly in Gaza's north.

1410 GMT — Russia's Lavrov urges Palestinians to reunite in face of tragedy in Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the different Palestinian factions to reunite in face of the tragedy in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 30,000 people, and to achieve the ultimate goal — establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Palestinian political forces in Moscow, Lavrov said the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is because of the absence of a Palestinian state.

"Undoubtedly, the main priority is to stop the bloodshed ... the recurrence of large-scale confrontation and outbreaks of violence in the region will inevitably be repeated until, through joint efforts, we can eliminate the underlying cause of this long-term conflict. Namely, to solve the problem of creating a Palestinian state," he stressed.

1409 GMT — Jordan, Egypt condemn Israeli killing of Palestinian civilians awaiting aid

Jordan and Egypt strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza, leaving at least 104 dead and more than 700 others injured.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry stressed the kingdom's "firm denouncement and outright rejection of the ongoing targeting of Gaza civilians" by the Israeli army who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

The statement described the attack as a "clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law" that "comes amid the absence of an international position to stop this war and massacre that Israel is committing against Palestinians."

1349 GMT — Palestinian groups start reconciliation talks in Moscow

The Palestinian groups started a new round of national reconciliation talks in the Russian capital Moscow in the presence of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bassam Al Salhi, the secretary-general of the Palestinian People's Party, said Lavrov started his speech at the meeting by stressing Russia's support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state on the lands of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also cited Lavrov as confirming his country's continued efforts to have a ceasefire in Gaza.

1336 GMT — Israelis prevent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid fear of famine

A group of right-wing Israelis blocked the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza amid fears of a famine in the war-battered Palestinian enclave.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Israeli protesters shut the Kerem Shalom crossing and prevented aid trucks from crossing into Gaza.

A video shared on social media showed around 15 people waving the Israeli flag and carrying photos of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, while soldiers stood at the gate of the crossing near parked aid trucks.

1335 GMT — Blood of Gaza is on hands of US administration, Congress members: American Jewish activist

The blood of Gaza is on the hands of the US administration under President Joe Biden and members of Congress, according to an American Jewish activist and co-founder of the women-led peace group, CODEPINK.

Medea Benjamin has been leading protests in solidarity with Gaza since Israel waged a brutal military campaign on the Palestinian enclave in response to a Hamas attack in October.

Benjamin said she is "heartbroken" about the plight of Gaza residents and "very upset" that the US keeps supporting Israel with American tax dollars.

Benjamin's hands were painted red to symbolise blood.

1240 GMT — Israeli plan to build artificial island an attempt to legitimise occupation

The idea of constructing an island in the Mediterranean for the settlement of Palestinians by Israel is said to legitimise the occupation plan implemented by Israel after October 7, 2023.

Jeff Halper, the Director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, and Prof Dr Neve Gordon, Queen Mary University of London Law School, evaluated Israel's occupation policy to Anadolu.

Halper told Anadolu that the Israeli attacks starting on October 7, 2023, are steps towards a permanent occupation, and redirecting civilians to different places under the guise of a safe zone is part of the preparations for building a geography where "there is no Palestine and no Palestinians."

1222 GMT — Civilians in Gaza engulfed by 'destruction, desperation, despair'

An official of the Norwegian Refugee Council described the worsening situation and suffering in Gaza following his visit to the besieged enclave this week.

"What I have witnessed in Gaza this week is a civilian population engulfed by destruction, desperation and despair. Famine is a growing threat here, as millions of trapped people face a nightmare of violence and starvation," Jan Egeland, secretary general of the humanitarian organisation, said in a statement.

"The children of Gaza are visibly malnourished, reduced to searching the streets for food and assistance. It is unimaginable that an entire population is left to starve while vast amounts of supplies sit waiting just a few miles away across the border."

1202 GMT — 'Humanity is lost in Palestine': Bangladeshi minister

Despite the contradiction of narratives of Israel's war on Gaza, there is only one truth: "Humanity in Palestine is lost," said Bangladeshi minister of state for information and broadcasting.

"There cannot be two different kinds of truth. There is only one, and it is very clear. That is, humanity was defeated in Palestine," Mohammad Arafat told Anadolu in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Noting that babies are being killed beyond religion, ethnicity and country, he said there is "no respect for humanity there." Despite the disinformation efforts, the whole world knows the truth, he said, urging countries to fight against Israel's "lies, fake news and misinformation."

1142 GMT — Israel arrests 20 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up 20 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

"The arrests were marked by acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, in addition to severe beatings against detainees and their families, and confiscation of money," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023, to 7,325.

1133 GMT —Hezbollah, Israel trade cross-border fire amid growing tensions

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged cross-border fire amid growing tensions between the two sides.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its forces targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Jal al Alam site with artillery shells, resulting in direct hits.

Israeli artillery shelling, meanwhile, targeted the outskirts of Naqoura city in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported. Israeli forces also opened artillery fire towards the town of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

There have been no reports yet of casualties or damage.

1025 GMT — Under current circumstances 'we can't discontinue our funding' to UNRWA: Norway's envoy to UN in Geneva

Norway's ambassador to the UN in Geneva stressed that states "cannot discontinue" their funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA under the current circumstances.

Tormod Endresen's remarks came during his speech at the Interactive Dialogue on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory under the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"UNRWA represents a lifeline for millions of Palestinians. While there must be accountability for any misconduct by the UNRWA staff, we cannot, under current circumstances, discontinue our funding," he stressed.

He added: "We urge all countries that suspended their funding to adhere to their commitments."

1016 GMT — Death toll in Israel's Gaza war hits 30,035

At least 30,035 Palestinians have been killed and 70,457 others injured in Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said at least 81 people were killed and 132 others injured in Israeli attacks in the war-battered enclave since Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, children, women, and elderly people accounted for the majority of the victims in Gaza, with many of the victims still trapped under the rubble.

0940 GMT — More bodies are arriving at Kamal Adwan hospital: official

Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital has received the bodies of 10 dead people and dozens of wounded Palestinians from western Gaza City, the head of the hospital Hussam Abu Safieyah told reporters.

"We don't know how many are there in other hospitals," he added.

Gaza's Government Media office said Israeli military strikes killed 70 Palestinians and wounded 250 others as crowds waited for aid trucks in Gaza City.

0934 GMT — Israeli forces raid Jenin refugee camp in occupied West Bank amid clashes

Israeli forces staged a military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, according to witnesses.

Sounds of gunfire were heard amid clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the camp, eyewitnesses said.

0931 GMT — Israeli attack on Rafah would violate ICJ orders: UN

The UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that the Israeli attack on Rafah would not be consistent with the World Court's binding provisional measures against Tel Aviv, calling on all states to do "everything within their power to avert such outcome."

"The prospect of an Israeli ground assault on Rafah would take the nightmare being inflicted on people in Gaza into a new dimension. Over 1.5 million people are sheltering in Rafah, despite continuing bombardment, and it has become Gaza's humanitarian aid hub," Turk said.

He warned that such ground assault would incur potentially "massive loss of life, additional risk of atrocity crimes, new displacement, to another unsafe location distribution, and sign a death warrant for any hope of effective humanitarian aid."

0728 GMT — Israel kills scores of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza

Around 70 Palestinians have been killed and many more injured when Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in south of Gaza City, a Health Ministry spokesman tells Anadolu news agency.

Hundreds of Palestinians were waiting to receive aid near Dowar al-Nablusi, south of Gaza City when they came under Israeli fire, eyewitnesses said.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed over 30,000 Palestinians and has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement.

Acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine have hit Gaza, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

0655 GMT — Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday, according to local media.

Israeli forces raided the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus, triggering clashes with angry Palestinians, witnesses said.

A young man was shot in the abdomen during the raid and was later pronounced dead, the official news agency Wafa reported.

0504 GMT — Over 30,000 Palestinians killed in Israel's Gaza war: ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that the number of people killed in the Palestinian territory in Israel's war in the enclave has surpassed 30,000.

"The number of martyrs exceeds 30,000," the ministry statement said.

It added that the toll includes at least 79 deaths reported overnight.

0252 GMT — Canada working for aid supply into Gaza

Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as possible, Canadian International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen has said.

He said the provision of airdrops in partnership with like-minded countries in the region, such as Jordan, was on the table.

Hussen said last week that the provision of aid is nowhere near what’s needed and a tedious inspection process was slowing down the movement of supplies brought in by truck.

He made the comments following a trip to the Rafah border crossing, the only way in or out of Gaza since Israel's war began in October.

2234 GMT — Israeli police warn curbing access to Al Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan may fuel tensions

Israeli police have warned that imposing restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to Al Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan could inflame tensions in occupied Jerusalem, local media reported.

Recently, extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for not allowing occupied West Bank residents to enter Islam's third holiest site during the Muslim fasting month while only permitting entry to Palestinian citizens of Israel aged 70 and above.

Israel's Channel 12 quoted unnamed senior police officials as saying that a decision on the matter will be made next weekend.

The officers said that if a decision is made in response to Ben-Gvir's demands, it could inflame tensions in occupied Jerusalem and mixed cities inhabited by Israelis and Palestinians.

The Abraham Initiatives organisation sent a letter to Israeli Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai warning of a potential escalation.

2224 GMT — Israel kills 2 people in southern Lebanon strikes

Israel has killed two people and wounded 14 in air strikes in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's National News Agency said.

"Israeli warplanes carried out raids in three sorties on the towns of Seddiqine and Kafra, resulting in the deaths of two people from Kafra and 14 injuries," the agency reported.

2149 GMT —After 30K deaths and starvation, US mulls aid airdrops into Gaza

US President Joe Biden's administration is considering airdropping aid into besieged Gaza as land deliveries become increasingly difficult, American news website Axios has reported, citing four US officials.

"The situation is really bad. We are unable to get enough aid [in] by truck so we need desperate measures like airdrops," one US official told Axios.

Very little humanitarian aid has entered besieged Gaza this month, with a 50 percent reduction compared to January, the head of the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday.

He listed some of the obstacles to aid delivery, including lack of political will, the regular closing of the two crossing points into the enclave, as well as insecurity due to military invasion and the collapse of civil order.

2120 GMT — US seeks Israeli assurance over US-supplied weapons

The State Department has confirmed a request to Israel to sign off on a letter provided by the Biden administration that includes a written assurance that it will use US-supplied weapons in compliance with international law.

The letter does not single out Israel and is instead the result of a February 8 memorandum signed by President Joe Biden that requires countries that receive US military assistance to give Washington "credible and reliable written assurances" that the arms will be used in compliance with "international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

"There is a process that we are engaged in with every country that receives military assistance from the United States to make sure they are aware of the requirements of the national security memorandum, make sure that they are aware of the timeline that is outlined in the national security memorandum," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"So, we're going about that process now."

All countries that were actively engaged in hostilities when the memo was signed were given a 45-day window in which to provide the assurance. That would apply to Israel.

2113 GMT — US Congress members demand full UNRWA funding

Forty-seven members of the US Congress have called for full funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to provide urgent humanitarian relief to besieged Gaza.

"For decades, UNRWA has played a unique and integral role in supporting the welfare and survival of Palestinians," Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said in a statement.

Jayapal said that humanitarian aid in the region is already severely restricted.

"Prohibiting United States funding for this organisation, which has been on the frontlines of conflict in Gaza, is especially irresponsible and unacceptable given our country's historic role as the largest contributor to UNRWA. There is no question in my mind that revoking funding for UNRWA will lead to more devastation and loss of life in Gaza," she added.

