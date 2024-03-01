Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iraq, Lebanon, Gambia, and Tajikistan ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for March 1-3.

Fidan and Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed bilateral relations and strategies to enhance cooperation in the defence industry on Thursday.

Diplomatic sources reported that the ministers also explored potential actions to bolster collaboration in education and culture.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the $10 billion trade volume target between the two nations, set last year, has been surpassed.

The ministers assessed forthcoming projects in trade, energy, and transportation fields.

Additionally, Fidan and Nurtleu deliberated on regional issues and potential collaborations within the Turkic Council framework.

Related Cooperation between Türkiye, Kazakhstan growing day by day: Turkish FM

Discussing President Erdogan's planned visit to Iraq

During a meeting with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit to Iraq were discussed.

After a Turkish-Iraqi security summit held in Ankara in December, Fidan and Hussein also discussed the schedule for a security summit expected to take place in Baghdad shortly.

The meeting included the security situation in Iraq, recent developments in the region and the Development Road Project.

Related UN Security Council needs to be reformed: Turkish FM Fidan

Developments in Gaza

Fidan met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib to discuss bilateral relations and recent developments in Gaza.

During the meeting, the two ministers also addressed the impact of the situation in Gaza on the security and stability of the region.

Meeting with Gambian and Tajik foreign ministers

Fidan also had a meeting with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Turkish top diplomat expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral relations in all areas with Gambia, one of Türkiye's important partners in Africa.

The two nations agreed to enhance military, economic and cultural ties.

In the meeting with Muhriddin, the high-level visits were planned throughout the year and steps that could be taken to enhance cooperation in the areas of security, education and economy.

Upon Muhriddin providing information on the current status of border demarcation negotiations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Fidan expressed Ankara’s satisfaction with the progress in this regard and conveyed that the agreement reached would contribute to the stability and prosperity of the region.

Related Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan reach border agreement

The ministers also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and their implications for Tajikistan.

Representatives from 147 countries

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will host representatives from 147 countries.

Nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers and 57 international representatives, are expected to attend the forum.

The forum, under the theme of Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises, will cover various topics such as global issues, climate crisis, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars and artificial intelligence.

The 2021 forum had about 2,000 attendees. In 2022, 30 panels were organised, while this year, 52 panels will be held.

The forum will include a wide range of participants including diplomats and politicians, students, academics and representatives from civil society organisations and the business community.

Multiple exhibitions will also be featured.