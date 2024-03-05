"For the past 151 days, we have been witnessing one of the greatest barbarities of the last century," Turkish President Erdogan has said, referring to Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza.

In a press conference held with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, the Turkish President accused Israeli Premier Netanyahu's government of committing "blatant genocide" against Palestinians, noting unlimited support from Western powers.

"Netanyahu and his accomplices in the murder will surely be held accountable for every drop of blood spilt before the law and public conscience," Erdogan said.

Before the press conference, two leaders held meeting at the presidential complex in Turkish capital, Ankara, to discuss on bilateral ties, Gaza issue, and regional matters.

Reiterating that the only path to lasting peace is through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within 1967 borders, he expressed, "Actions of so-called Israeli 'settlers,' who actually encroach on lands belonging to Palestinians, are one of biggest obstacles to the solution."

During the press conference, President Erdogan called demands by radical Israeli politicians to restrict Muslims' access to Al Aqsa Mosque "completely absurd".

Israel's ongoing atrocities in Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Al Nabulsi roundabout area on Al Rashid Street, a major coastal road to the west of Gaza City in northern Gaza.

The attack left at least 112 Palestinians dead and 760 injured.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave since an October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 Israelis.

Related The 21st century turns into an era of crises —Turkish President Erdogan

Israel's war on Gaza enters into its 151th day, killing at least 30,534 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and wounding 71,980 others.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.