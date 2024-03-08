TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish First Lady celebrates International Women's Day
Women who planted seeds in the soil and hope in society, leaving their mark in every field, are the foundation of lasting and sustainable peace, and a more just world, says Emine Erdogan.
Turkish First Lady celebrates International Women's Day
“I wholeheartedly congratulate all our hardworking women who lead the way in change and transformation on International Women’s Day,” Emine Erdogan said on X. / Photo: AA Archive
March 8, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has expressed good wishes on International Women’s Day, an annual day to recognise women's achievements.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate all our hardworking women who lead the way in change and transformation on International Women’s Day,” Emine Erdogan said on X, on Friday.

She said women who planted seeds in the soil and hope in society, leaving their mark in every field, “are the foundation of lasting and sustainable peace, and a more just world.”

"With every creation built by the determination of women and every obstacle overcome with their strong will, we confidently look towards the future,” Emine Erdogan added.

​​​​​​​Every year on March 8, International Women's Day is celebrated to commemorate and honor women's accomplishments, and raise awareness about discrimination.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us