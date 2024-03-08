Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has expressed good wishes on International Women’s Day, an annual day to recognise women's achievements.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate all our hardworking women who lead the way in change and transformation on International Women’s Day,” Emine Erdogan said on X, on Friday.

She said women who planted seeds in the soil and hope in society, leaving their mark in every field, “are the foundation of lasting and sustainable peace, and a more just world.”

"With every creation built by the determination of women and every obstacle overcome with their strong will, we confidently look towards the future,” Emine Erdogan added.

​​​​​​​Every year on March 8, International Women's Day is celebrated to commemorate and honor women's accomplishments, and raise awareness about discrimination.