1901 GMT — The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has said the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza is "beyond catastrophic."

"What we see in Gaza is that it's a nightmare, which is much more than a humanitarian crisis," UNFPA's Representative for Palestine Dominic Allen said during a virtual briefing about his latest visit to Gaza.

"It is a crisis of humanity, and the situation is beyond catastrophic."

Stressing that aside from violence on the ground, disinformation and narrative also pose a significant problem.

"Having left Gaza this week, I can assure you that it's worse than I can describe or that the pictures can show or that you can imagine," he said.

1641 GMT — UN official criticises Israeli attack on aid distribution centres, civilians

The UN humanitarian aid chief denounced the targeting of aid seekers by Israeli forces in Gaza.

"Distributing aid in Gaza should be done in a safe, dignified and predictable manner. Anything less is unconscionable," Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, wrote on X.

Expressing shock at reports of 20 dead and 155 injured among those seeking aid in Gaza, Griffiths said sternly: "These incidents cannot be allowed to continue."

1626 GMT — US working to 'bridge remaining gaps' on Israel-Hamas deal: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was working "intensively" with its partners "to bridge the remaining gaps" for a deal to free hostages held by Hamas and secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Yes, there has been a counter-proposal put forward by Hamas. I obviously can't get into the details of what that involves, but what I can tell you is we're working intensively with Israel, with Qatar, with Egypt, to bridge the remaining gaps and to try to reach an agreement," Blinken said during a visit to Vienna.

Hamas has proposed a new six-week truce in Gaza and an exchange of several dozen Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an official from the militant group told AFP.

1607 GMT — First aid boat unloads in Gaza

A first aid ship plying a new maritime corridor from Greek-administered Cyprus began unloading its cargo of desperately needed food in Gaza.

AFP footage showed the Open Arms, which set sail from Greek-administered Cyprus on Tuesday, towing a barge that the Spanish charity operating it says is loaded with 200 tonnes of food for Gazans threatened with famine after more than five months of war.

"World Central Kitchen is unloading the barge connected now to the jetty," said Linda Roth, a spokesperson for the US charity that is working with Open Arms.

1603 GMT — Biden praises US senate leader speech calling for Israel elections

President Joe Biden praised a speech by the US Senate leader urging new elections in Israel, saying many Americans shared concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war.

The call by Democratic Senate majority chief Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, was the most strident rebuke of Israel yet by a senior US official since Hamas's October 7 attacks.

"He made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans," Biden said when asked about the speech after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

1543 GMT —Israel's Rafah push means 'committing new massacre': Palestine

Palestine has voiced concerns over Israel's decision to carry out a military operation in Rafah city, southern Gaza, warning that it could lead to a new massacre and further displacements.

"Any military operation in Rafah means committing a new massacre and continuing the crimes of displacement against our people," news agency WAFA quoted a statement by the Palestinian Presidency.

The statement called for urgent intervention from the US and the international community to prevent such aggression that exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

1438 GMT — Berlin police arrest pro-Palestinian woman for writing 'from the river to the sea' on social media

German police arrested a pro-Palestinian woman for her social media posts and confiscated her smart phones and computers, in what critics say is clampdown on free speech.

The 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning after the police searched her apartment for allegedly "using the symbols of unconstitutional organisations," Berlin police said in a statement.

"She is accused of having published criminal content relating to Hamas and the current Middle East conflict, such as the slogan 'From the river to the sea', on social networks in four cases since October 2023," according to the statement.

Several German states, including Bavaria and Berlin, banned the chant "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free" late last year, arguing that it was antisemitic, although many activists have insisted that it was a call for equal rights and justice for Palestinians.

1437 GMT — Israel will send team to Qatar for new Gaza talks: PM's office

Israel will send a delegation to the Qatari capital for another round of talks on its ongoing war in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"An Israeli delegation will leave for Doha after the security cabinet discusses Israel's position," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office had earlier described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Palestinian group Hamas as "unrealistic."

1434 GMT — Biden denounces resurgence of anti-Muslim hate crimes amid Gaza war

US President Joe Biden condemned what he called an ugly resurgence of anti-Muslim incidents since the October 7, 2023 start of Israel's war on Gaza.

He issued a statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, established in 2022 by the United Nations on March 15, the anniversary of the 2019 Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings in which 51 people were killed during Friday prayers.

1420 GMT — Hamas lashes out at Abbas's 'unilateral' designation of new PM

Hamas criticised the "unilateral" designation by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of an ally and leading business figure as prime minister with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA) and rebuild Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve governance in the occupied West Bank where it is based.

Hamas said the decision was taken without consulting it despite recently taking part in a meeting in Moscow also attended by Abbas's Fatah movement to end long-time divisions weakening Palestinian political aspirations.

1315 GMT — Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic', delegation to go to Qatar: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Palestinian group Hamas as unrealistic but said a delegation would leave for Qatar to discuss Israel's position on a potential agreement.

It said Netanyahu had approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering, and said the army was preparing operational issues and the evacuation of the civilian population.

1235 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attack Pacific 01 ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis said the group launched an attack on "Pacific 01" ship in the Red Sea with missiles.

Houthis used drones to attack a US destroyer, according to a statement published by group's military spokesperson. It did not give any evidence of such an attack.

1157 GMT — UN warns of 'catastrophe' if Israel attacks Rafah

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has warned of a "catastrophe" in the event of an Israeli military offensive in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

In an interview with Austrian television ORF on Thursday evening, Turk once again called for a "ceasefire for humanitarian reasons."

"I don't even know what other words to use. But that would be unthinkable," Turk replied when asked about a possible Israeli attack on Rafah.

1152 GMT —Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza climbs to 31,490

At least 149 more Palestinians have been killed and 300 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 149 martyrs and 300 injured during the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 73,439 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

1110 GMT — Israel restricts medical teams from reaching Al Aqsa on 1st Friday of Ramadan

Israeli forces prevented all medical teams, including ambulances, from reaching Al Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The (Israeli) occupation forces prevented all medical teams from entering the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The Israeli forces also prevented "all ambulance crews in all medical institutions in Jerusalem from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque," the society added, noting that "ambulance crews were attacked while they were heading to the mosque."

0814 GMT — Spanish aid vessel arrives off Gaza coast: report

Open Arms vessel, the first relief aid ship arrives on the shore of Gaza City, three days after it sailed Greek-administered Cyprus, according to eyewitnesses.

Earlier, AFP video footage and photographs showed the Open Arms towing a barge which it says is carrying 200 tonnes of food for Gaza residents threatened with famine after more than five months of Israel's war.

A handful of civilians gathered on the rubble-strewn coast on Friday to watch the vessel, AFP footage showed, though it was unclear when it would actually reach shore.

0800 GMT — Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire in Gaza: Sisi

Egypt is seeking to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, increase entry of aid, and allow for the displaced in the south of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has said.

Sisi, speaking in a recorded message, also warned against the danger of an Israeli incursion into the border city of Rafah.

0648 GMT — Houthis report fresh US, UK airstrike on Al Hodeidah

The Houthis have announced that the US and UK conducted six more air strikes on the coastal province of Al Hodeidah in western Yemen.

"A US-UK aggression targeted the area of Ras Issa in the Salif directorate and the Al Faze region of At Tuhayta District in Hodeidah province with five raids," said Houthi-affiliated channel al Masirah.

The Al Hodeidah Airport was also attacked, it added.

It did not specify the results of the attack and there has been no response from the US or UK.

0636 GMT — Missile hits ship off Yemen as Houthis threaten wider campaign

A missile strike damaged a merchant ship in the Red Sea off Yemen, marine security monitors have said, as the country's Iran-backed Houthis threatened to expand their months-long campaign in the Red Sea which has disrupted global trade.

The crew was not injured and the vessel continued its journey, said the British Navy's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, and security firm Ambrey, after the incident west of the Houthi-held port of Hodeida in the early hours of Friday.

"A merchant vessel has reported that they have been struck by a missile and the vessel has sustained some damage," said UKMTO.

0600 GMT —Hamas proposes Gaza ceasefire plan, prioritising prisoner swap

Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly and ill captives in exchange for the release of 700-1,000 Palestinian prisoners, according to a proposal seen by Reuters news agency.

The releases would include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli "female recruits."

Hamas said it would agree on a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, according to the proposal.

A deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage, Hamas said in its proposal.

The Palestinian resistance group said all detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the plan.

0520 GMT — US circulates draft for UN ceasefire resolution in Israel's Gaza war

The United States circulated the final draft of a United Nations Security Council resolution late Thursday that would support international efforts to establish “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Israel's war on Gaza as part of a deal to release captives taken during Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7.

No time has been set for a vote, and the draft, obtained by The Associated Press, could still be changed.

The US circulated the initial draft on February 19, a day before it vetoed a widely supported Arab-backed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war in the embattled Gaza, saying it would interfere with negotiations on a deal to free the captives.

0332 GMT — US military says anti-ship missiles, drones hit in Yemen strikes

The US military has said it had destroyed nine anti-ship ballistic missiles and two drones in Yemen after Houthis fired on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said two missiles fired by the Houthis toward the Red Sea and two towards the Gulf of Aden had caused no damage or injuries.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said on social media platform X.

Houthi group has been attacking ships in the region since November in what it says is solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

0213 GMT — Australia to resume funding to UN's main Palestinian relief agency

Australia will resume funding to the United Nations' main Palestinian relief agency, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said, almost two months after pausing ties over allegations that some of the agency's employees participated in October 7 Hamas blitz on Israeli military posts and settlements along the fence.

Australia had consulted with UNRWA and other donors and was satisfied the aid agency was not a "terror organisation," Wong said. New and additional safeguards would protect aid money, and A$6 million [$3.9 million] in paused funding would be released immediately, she said.

"We have children and families that are starving and we have a capacity along with the international community to assist them," Wong said at a news conference.

"We know that UNRWA is central and vital to delivering that assistance."

0100 GMT — European commissioner challenges Israel's accusations against UNRWA

Israel has not provided any evidence to support its recent accusations against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the European Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management has said.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Janez Lenarcic said neither he nor “anybody else at the EU executive, or any other UNRWA donor had been presented with evidence by Israel," the Times of Israel news website reported.

Lenarcic emphasised the importance of UNRWA being able to continue its operations despite the allegations made by Israel, which led some Western countries, including the US, to freeze their donations to the agency.

0030 GMT — Russian military police set up additional checkpoint in Golan Heights

The Russian military police have set up an additional checkpoint in the Golan Heights area in order to monitor the disengagement line separating Israeli and Syrian forces, an official said.

Military police will monitor the situation on the Bravo disengagement line, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a press briefing in Damascus.

Russia has been warning since the outbreak of Israel's brutal war on Gaza last October that the conflict may spread further in the region, including to countries that have territorial disputes with Israel.

0020 GMT – Marine organisation reports missiles flying over ship near Yemen's Hudaida

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation has said that it had received a report that missiles passed near a ship 93 km southwest of Hudaida, Yemen.

"The Master reported two missiles flying over the vessel and heard two loud blasts in the distance," the UKMTO said in an advisory note, referring to the person in command of the ship.

It added that the vessel reported no damage and that the crew are reported safe.

"The vessel i s proceeding to its next port of call. Authorities are investigating," the advisory said.

2340 GMT — Israel's Gaza war, Houthi attacks drag Yemen into conflict — UN

The longer the war in Gaza goes on and Yemen’s Houthis keep attacking ships in the Red Sea the greater the risk that Yemen could be propelled back into war, the UN special envoy for the poorest Arab nation warned.

Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council it has been impossible to shield his promising efforts to restore peace to Yemen because the reality is, “what happens regionally impacts Yemen – and what happens in Yemen can impact the region.”

Since November, the Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea to demand a ceasefire in Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

2200 GMT — Israel kills and wounds dozens of hungry Palestinians: Gaza

Israel has targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in besieged Gaza, killing and wounding dozens, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said, adding that the death toll may rise as at least 21 bodies and more than 155 wounded were shifted to hospitals.

The Palestinians were waiting for humanitarian aid at Gaza's Kuwaiti roundabout, the ministry said in a statement, adding it demonstrated "Israel's premeditated intent to carry out a new and horrific massacre."

The process of evacuating the dead and injured is underway despite the challenging conditions in the region, it said. The death toll could increase due to the serious condition of the wounded, who are being treated at nearby hospitals, the statement added.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA confirmed that dozens of people were killed and wounded.

2143 GMT — Netanyahu's office says new Hamas truce position still 'unrealistic'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said a new besieged Gaza truce proposal presented by the resistance group Hamas to mediators was still based on "unrealistic demands."

The statement said an update on the issue will be presented to the war cabinet and extended security cabinet on Friday.

The Palestinian group Hamas said that it presented its comprehensive vision for a ceasefire in Gaza and prisoner swap deal with Israel to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

In a statement, Hamas said its stance involves a ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of aid, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes and the Israeli army's withdrawal from Gaza.

It added that it also included a prisoner swap deal with Israel.

Shortly after Hamas' announcement, Israel's Channel 12 reported that Qatar handed the group's response to Israel.

2112 GMT — US locks in UN resolution backing efforts to broker Gaza truce

The US finalised its draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel's war on besieged Gaza, traditionally the final step before asking for a vote on the text that would back international efforts to broker an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage release deal.

The final draft, seen by the Reuters news agency, "unequivocally supports international diplomatic efforts to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that releases the hostages, and that allows the basis for a more durable peace to alleviate humanitarian suffering."

It was not immediately clear when or if the US would ask the 15-member council to vote on the text negotiated over the past month. To pass, a resolution needs at least nine votes and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China.

The US could still make further changes to the draft.

For our live updates from Thursday, March 14, click here.