Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the South Caucasus has the potential to become a region of peace, stability, and prosperity.

At a joint press conference on Friday following the 9th Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in Baku, Fidan expressed gratitude for the hospitality in the Azerbaijani capital and emphasised the importance of the three-nation mechanism in addressing shared interests and concerns.

Fidan and his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili attended the meeting hosted by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The trilateral meeting mechanism aimed to promote regional stability, peace, and prosperity.

Fidan highlighted the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which hurt transportation and supply chains, as well as the humanitarian and economic costs of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Concerning Israel's intensified attacks on Palestinians, the Turkish foreign minister said, "The ongoing massacre in Gaza continues to expose the weaknesses of the international system."

The minister also expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid.

Moreover, he emphasised the importance of a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to enhanced cooperation through trilateral and bilateral relations.

Stability in the South Caucasus

He mentioned regional developments, such as Azerbaijan regaining territorial integrity after 30 years of occupation and Georgia becoming an EU candidate.

During the meeting, he emphasised the need to improve cooperation and understand the new situation in the region, saying, "There is a real opportunity ahead to transform the South Caucasus into an area of peace, stability, and shared prosperity."

The minister also discussed a three-country agreement to strengthen Türkiye's successful cooperation in energy and connectivity with Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as measures to advance these efforts.

He emphasised the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line's full operational capacity, as well as the Black Sea's strategic importance in regional security, economy, energy, and transportation.

The minister underlined the spirit of cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in multilateral economic platforms, citing the notable example of 2023.

Fidan commended Türkiye's significant support to Azerbaijan and Georgia during its presidency of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) and reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to assist in various areas.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, stressing the importance of ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus for global security and connectivity.

Later, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on X that the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia "have signed the Baku Declaration on the outcomes of the 9th Trilateral Meeting."

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov remarked that by ending the occup ation of Karabakh, the country laid the groundwork for regional peace and stability.

"Azerbaijan consistently demonstrates political will and supports intensive direct negotiations and expects to sign a peace treaty with Armenia as soon as possible," Bayramov said.

He underscored that the three countries are currently engaged in fruitful "regional economic collaboration, with significant regional and global economic projects."

Bayramov also highlighted that these projects are crucial for "fostering trade connections between the East and the West."

"President Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye regional cooperation," he said.

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, for his part, said he shared details about "Georgia's EU membership with both nations" during the meeting.

He emphasised that the collaborative projects between the three countries would strengthen their relationship.

During the trilateral meeting, they reiterated the "significance and durability" of their partnership, he said, adding, "I would like to emphasise that this format is one of the most effective and successful mechanisms of regional cooperation. This platform, particularly in light of current global and regional challenges, allows us to stay informed about the needs of the region."