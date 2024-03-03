Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, regarding the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, has stated that while specific solutions were not achieved for both parties during the discussions, the meeting proved valuable in enhancing the understanding of the situation and establishing a foundation for future engagements.

"I cannot say that concrete solutions were reached for both sides as a result of the discussions. However, the meeting was generally useful to better understand the situation and lay the groundwork for future contacts. The parties agreed that the contacts should be continued," Bayramov stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Highlighting the importance of face-to-face meetings in peace negotiations, Bayramov said: "I believe that the two-day negotiations were generally beneficial. Unlike previous negotiations, we did not discuss draft texts or specific articles.

There are a few open issues and approaches on which the parties did not reach an agreement. We dedicated our two days to the negotiation of these issues."

Bayramov mentioned that in previous negotiations, Armenia emphasized the rights of Armenians in Karabakh and had a special expectation in this regard.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, argued that the peace agreement should regulate the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that issues related to Armenians in Azerbaijani territories are a domestic matter.

Azerbaijan demanded the withdrawal of illegal Armenian forces from its territory, which Armenia claimed it couldn't control.

"Sustainable peace deal is priority"

Bayramov stated that this issue is no longer on the negotiation table after the anti-terrorism operation on September 19, which ended the presence of illegal armed forces and dissolved the illegal regime.

Armenia does not bring up this issue in the negotiations.

Bayramov expressed the desire to sign an agreement with Armenia within the framework of international legal rules.

"Such an agreement should be signed that it is sustainable and does not leave any open issues in the future," Bayramov said.

He also said that establishing a friendship relationship based on the principle of not interfering in each other's internal affairs and mutual respect is a priority in Azerbaijani diplomacy.

"However, it is not possible to establish relations with every state at the same level. There are states with which every state has better relations. The relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are unprecedented in the world. Today, we witness the increasing cooperation among member countries of the Turkic Council in the broader Turkic geography," he said.

Defence Industry

Bayramov also touched upon the military and defence industry cooperation between Ankara and Baku.

"The Azerbaijani army is being restructured in accordance with the Turkish army model. Concrete reforms and changes are being made in this regard. The two countries conduct numerous joint exercises every year. Defence is a matter of national security for every state. Ensuring independence in terms of weapons and ammunition is crucial for every state. There are very few countries in the world that fully meet their defence needs with their own production. Türkiye's success in this regard are exemplary worldwide.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that they increased the domesticity rate in the defence industry from 20% to 80%. This is a significant indicator. Very few countries can achieve this. Azerbaijan is also taking concrete steps to meet its military needs. There are various methods of cooperation and integration, such as purchasing weapons from Turkey, joint production with Turkish companies in Azerbaijan, and the participation of Azerbaijani companies and experts in projects of Turkish companies in Türkiye," he said.