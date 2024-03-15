Palestinians in Gaza have held the first Friday prayers of Ramadan outside the ruins of a mosque levelled in Israel's carnage, one of hundreds that authorities say have been damaged or destroyed by Israel since October.

Scores of worshippers knelt in rows in the street by the wreckage of the Al Farouk Mosque in Rafah, laying out their prayer mats in the shadow of a white minaret marking all that remains of the otherwise flattened building.

The words "Al Farouk Mosque" were painted on the side of a marquee in the street, serving as a temporary place of worship amid surrounding urban desolation.

Over 1 million Palestinians are crammed into Rafah, seeking sanctuary from the war waged by Israel that has laid waste to much of the blockaded enclave since it began in October.

Abu Jehad, a lawyer who fled to Rafah at the southern end of the narrow, densely populated enclave from his home in Gaza City in the north, said he had attended Friday prayers in a field.

"The whole land is the land of Allah, so we can pray anywhere. The occupation can't deprive us of that," said the father of six, referring to Israel.

People were praying in tents, damaged mosques and the streets, said Abu Jehad, who was reached by phone.

Friday prayers are particularly well attended during Ramadan, a holy month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, eating, praying and spending time with family and friends.

Cost of Israeli carnage in Gaza

Due Israeli intransigence, the US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators tried but failed to secure a ceasefire in time for the start of Ramadan, which began at the outset of this week.

Gaza government media office says Israeli attacks have completely destroyed 223 mosques and partially destroyed another 289, while Israeli attacks have also demolished three churches.

Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children and wounded over 73,000 others.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.