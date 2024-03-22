In response to Ankara's proposal, the UN General Assembly included desecration of holy books, including the Quran, in a draft resolution on racism, discrimination, and hate crimes, Türkiye has said.

Ankara's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Gulnur Aybet said on Friday that “under Türkiye’s leadership, we added the UNGA resolution declaring crimes against holy books as violations of international law to the UNESCO decision draft.

“While stating our support for combatting all forms of hate crimes, I emphasised the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years.

"I noted that UNESCO should act in line with UN resolutions in this regard. The draft resolution was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Let's continue the fight.”

Deeper understanding of religious sensitivities

She added: “I noted that UNESCO should act in alignment with UN resolutions on this matter. The draft decision was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Onward with the struggle in combating hate crimes.”

The Quran desecration acts in Europe have ignited a debate about religious tolerance and freedom of expression, prompting calls for a deeper understanding of religious sensitivities and a reconsideration of the balance between free speech and respect for religious beliefs.

In July 2023, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Morocco-sponsored resolution calling acts of violence against religious symbols, holy books, and places of worship a violation of international law.