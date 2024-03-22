TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UNESCO adds desecration of holy books as hate crime in draft resolution
'While stating our support for combatting all forms of hate crimes, I emphasised the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years,' says Turkish envoy.
UNESCO adds desecration of holy books as hate crime in draft resolution
In July 2023, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Morocco-sponsored resolution calling acts of violence against religious symbols, holy books, and places of worship a violation of international law./ Photo: AP Archive
March 22, 2024

In response to Ankara's proposal, the UN General Assembly included desecration of holy books, including the Quran, in a draft resolution on racism, discrimination, and hate crimes, Türkiye has said.

Ankara's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Gulnur Aybet said on Friday that “under Türkiye’s leadership, we added the UNGA resolution declaring crimes against holy books as violations of international law to the UNESCO decision draft.

“While stating our support for combatting all forms of hate crimes, I emphasised the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years.

"I noted that UNESCO should act in line with UN resolutions in this regard. The draft resolution was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Let's continue the fight.”

Deeper understanding of religious sensitivities

She added: “I noted that UNESCO should act in alignment with UN resolutions on this matter. The draft decision was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Onward with the struggle in combating hate crimes.”

The Quran desecration acts in Europe have ignited a debate about religious tolerance and freedom of expression, prompting calls for a deeper understanding of religious sensitivities and a reconsideration of the balance between free speech and respect for religious beliefs.

In July 2023, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Morocco-sponsored resolution calling acts of violence against religious symbols, holy books, and places of worship a violation of international law.

RelatedLeaders of Türkiye, Iran, Qatar bash West at UNGA over Quran desecrations
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us