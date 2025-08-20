Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that security clearances for 37 current and former officials were revoked over allegations they politicised or mishandled intelligence, including in the Obama-ordered 2017 assessment on Russian influence in the US election.

According to an August 18 ODNI memo obtained by the New York Post, the officials’ access to classified systems, facilities, and materials was terminated "forthwith," with any government contracts or employment ended immediately.

Among those stripped of clearances were ex-Principal Deputy DNI Stephanie O’Sullivan and Vinh Nguyen, a former top aide under then-DNI James Clapper. Both worked on the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), which asserted Russia favoured Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The report has since been widely disputed.

Nguyen, who later became the NSA’s first chief AI officer under Trump, was cited in recent investigations as having played a role in drafting the ICA.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right," Gabbard said.

"Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold."