Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, according to local media on Wednesday.

The public broadcaster KAN said that Katz named the plan Gideon's Chariots B, after the “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” a ground offensive that was launched in May to expand the occupation of the enclave and fully displace Palestinians from northern Gaza.

“As part of the plan, the necessary reserve call-up orders will be issued to carry out the attack,” the broadcaster said, without specifying the number of troops needed.

The plan will later be submitted for approval by the security cabinet.

According to Channel 12, emergency draft orders, known as “Order 8,” have already been issued by the Israeli army, as tens of thousands of reservist soldiers are expected to be summoned in the coming days.

An official speaking on condition of anonymity said that 50,000 reservists will be called up next month, nearly doubling the total number of active reservists to 120,000.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir outlined stages of the occupation plan, including reinforcing Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

Gaza occupation