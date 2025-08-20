US President Donald Trump has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "war hero", despite the Israeli leader being wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza.

"He's a good man. He's in there fighting... He's a war hero, because we worked together. He's a war hero. I guess I am too," Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Mark Levin on Tuesday.

Trump dismissed accountability efforts against Netanyahu, saying, "They're trying to put him in jail."

It was unclear if he referred to the ICC arrest warrant or Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial in Israel.

Netanyahu, on trial since 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to face criminal proceedings while in office.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its devastating war on Gaza.