Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Türkiye have been working for 683 days to ease Gaza’s food crisis, triggered by Israel’s attacks since October 7, 2023.

They have regularly sent food, clothing, medicine, medical equipment and other essentials, with efforts focused on tackling the worsening food shortage.

The Turkish Red Crescent

The Turkish Red Crescent spearheaded five "Kindness Ship" missions, sending 10 ships with 869 truckloads (15,089 tonnes) of aid, mainly food, hygiene products and medical supplies.

It delivered 52,164 cans of meat from Eid Al Adha donations via the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and UNRWA in January, while another 261 tonnes of canned meat from Türkiye’s 15th aid ship await entry.

Its soup kitchens in Gaza serve up to 21,000 meals daily, with 6.83 million meals distributed to date.

It has also delivered 400 tonnes of locally procured supplies, and since November 2024 has distributed 1.66 million litres of drinking water, with deliveries to resume once conditions allow.

As of November 29, 2024, it began distributing drinking water in Gaza via tankers, providing 20 litres per family and a total of 20 tonnes of water per day.

From 5,000 food parcels procured through Jordan, 2,500 were distributed in February, with the rest pending. Despite restrictions, 165 of 405 aid trucks offloaded at the Egyptian Red Crescent’s warehouse had entered Gaza by August 3, with sorting of the remainder ongoing.

Deniz Feneri

The Deniz Feneri Association provides hot meals to 15,000 people daily through 10 soup kitchens established in northern, southern and central Gaza. These meals are distributed to camps and families in need through volunteers and local staff.

Addressing one of Gaza’s most critical issues — access to water following the destruction of infrastructure — the association also supplies 15 tonnes of clean drinking water daily and keeps two active wells in operation.

In addition, it provides food aid to Al Wafa Hospital in Gaza, consisting of three meals a day for patients and their caregivers.

IHH

Since the beginning of the attacks, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has distributed 35.19 million hot meals in the region. The foundation has also delivered 127.63 million loaves of bread and 1.2 million assorted food items, including canned goods, pasta, ready-to-eat meal packages and fruit juice.

The foundation has distributed 206,521 food parcels, 129,789 sacks of flour and 17,848 packages of vegetables to the people of Gaza. It has also provided 2,567 tankers of drinking water and meat parcels.

