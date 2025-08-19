Turkish Airlines has announced that its binding offer to invest $349 million in Spanish carrier Air Europa has been accepted, marking a significant step in expanding the flag carrier’s global footprint.

"In this regard, we have been informed that the binding offer submitted by our company has been accepted by Air Europa, and the process has now moved to the preparation of transaction documentation and the commencement of official procedures related to closing," the airline said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The acquisition entails a €300 million investment, with the vast majority in the form of a capital increase.

At the closing stage, technical and financial adjustments will determine the exact percentage of minority shares to be purchased.

Turkish Airlines said the move is part of its strategy to strengthen its global aviation position, open new tourism markets in Latin America, and increase passenger and cargo traffic between Spain and Türkiye.

The airline noted that enhancing connectivity would not only improve bilateral ties but also contribute economically by attracting more tourists to Türkiye.

The deal reflects the Turkish flag carrier’s ongoing efforts to expand its influence in the global aviation sector through strategic partnerships.