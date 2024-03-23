TÜRKİYE
Turkish military conducts training flight over Mediterranean
Flight carried out south of Cyprus Island, in the international airspace of the Mediterranean, says Defense Ministry.
March 23, 2024

A training flight comprising Turkish combat and support aircraft has been conducted in the international airspace of the Mediterranean, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said.

"On March 21, 2024, a training flight was carried out in the international airspace of the Mediterranean, in the south of Cyprus Island, with the participation of our combat and support aircraft taking off from various bases affiliated with our Air Forces Command,” the ministry said on X on Saturday.

The ministry also shared footage of the training.

SOURCE:AA
