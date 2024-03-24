Sunday, March 24, 2024

1331 GMT — Russia said that it intercepted two American strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s border over the Barents Sea.

A statement by the Russian Defence Ministry said that the country’s control equipment detected a group of aircraft approaching Russian airspace, due to which it dispatched a MiG-31 fighter jet to identify the aircraft and prevent any violations.

“The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a pair of US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers,” the statement said.

It further said the strategic bombers adjusted their flight course as the Russian fighter jet approached them, after which it returned safely to its home airfield.

There was no violation of Russia's state border, the statement also said, adding that the Russian fighter jet’s manoeuvres were carried out “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters and in compliance with safety measures.”

1733 GMT — Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine

Poland demanded an explanation from Russia after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.

It was Russia's third big missile attack on Ukraine in the past four days and the second to target the capital, Kiev.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said on the Telegram platform that critical infrastructure was hit, but he didn't specify what precisely was struck. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Later, authorities said that rescuers had just put out a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, which had been attacked with missiles and drones at night and in the morning.

The head of Kiev's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said Russia used cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. An air alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours as rockets entered Kiev in groups from the north.

He said the attacks were launched from the Engels district in the Saratov region of Russia.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital, he said.

1539 GMT — Moscow says its forces shot down 22 Ukraine-launched missiles over Russia's Belgorod region

Russian air defence systems destroyed 22 Vampire missiles launched by Ukraine at Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

0949 GMT — Russia 'always blames others' — Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Russians "always blame others," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after officials in Moscow said four people directly involved in a deadly attack on a concert hall in the capital region had been detained while on their way to Ukraine.

"What happened in Moscow yesterday is obvious, and Putin and other scums are trying to shift the blame to someone else. Their methods are always the same. We have seen it all before. There were blown-up houses, mass shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others," Zelenskyy said in an evening address late Saturday.

"They came to Ukraine, burned down our cities, and then tried to blame Ukraine they are waging war against us, but they don’t care about what happens inside their own country," he said. Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine two years ago to "denazify" and "demilitarise" the country.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has vowed to punish the perpetrators, "remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this to Ukraine."

“And if the Russians are ready to silently die in ‘crocuses’ and not ask any questions to their security and intelligence agencies, then Putin will try to turn such a situation to his personal advantage again,” he added.

0914 GMT — Poland to demand Russian explanation for a 'new violation of airspace': ministry

Poland will demand an explanation from Moscow over "a new violation of airspace" by a Russian cruise missile overnight, the country's foreign ministry has said.

"Above all, we ask the Russian Federation to end its terrorist air strikes against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and to focus on the country's own internal problems," ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski added in a statement.

0906 GMT — Ukraine claims downing over 40 Russian drones, missiles

Ukraine has claimed that it downed over 40 Russian missiles and drones over multiple regions of the country during an overnight airstrike.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, said in a statement on Telegram that air defences shot down 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 attack drones overnight.

The drones and missiles were downed over Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Kiev, Volyn and Lviv regions, Oleshchuk added.

0836 GMT — Kiev says hit two Russian ships in strikes on Crimea

Ukraine has said it hit two Russian landing ships in an overnight strike on the city of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck the amphibious landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications centre, and a number of the Black Sea Fleet's infrastructure sites," the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strategic communications centre said in a statement.

0719 GMT — US vice president says Ukraine not involved in Moscow attack

US Vice President Kamala Harris has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's insinuation that Ukraine could be involved in Friday's attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region that killed at least 133 people.

In an interview with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspond ent Rachel Scott, Harris answered "no" when questioned if Washington had evidence to back Putin's accusation.

“And first, let me start by saying what has happened is an act of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those families."

"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that Daesh-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened,” she added.

0705 GMT — Russian cruise missile breaches Polish airspace: army

A Russian cruise missile fired at towns in western Ukraine breached Polish airspace, Poland's army has said.

For about 40 seconds, "Polish airspace was breached by one of the cruise missiles fired in the night by the air forces of the Russian Federation," the army wrote on social media platform X.

0412 GMT — Kiev, Ukraine's Lviv region under Russian air attack: officials

Ukraine's capital Kiev and the western region of Lviv were under Russian air attack, officials have said.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defence is working. Do not leave shelters," Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said Stryi district, south of the city of Lviv, near the Polish border, was also under attack.

Ukraine was earlier placed under a nationwide air alert that warned of cruise missiles being launched from Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

0340 GMT — Poland activates aircraft after Russia's air attack on Ukraine's west

Polish and allied aircraft have been activated after Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine's west and near the Polish border, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces has said.

"Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," the Command said on the social media service X.

The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine.

