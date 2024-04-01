TÜRKİYE
Turkish democracy triumphs in local elections — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed democratic values and the nation's will, underscoring their importance after the elections.
Photo source: AA / Others
April 1, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of democracy and the nation's will, regardless of the electoral outcome.

Speaking to his supporters in Ankara early on Monday shortly after the election results were announced, Erdogan said that the Turkish nation had used the ballot box to convey its messages to politicians.

"Regardless of the results, the winner of this election is our democracy and national will," Erdogan said.

He also extended his appreciation to those who supported his party and alliance, as well as all citizens who exercised their democratic rights.

Underlining the democratic principles, Erdogan emphasised his allegiance to the nation's will and noted that his party had always been on the side of democracy and the ballot box.

"Today, we act with the same sense of responsibility and do not recognize any power above the will of the nation," Erdogan said.

'Self-criticism'

After the Supreme Election Council declared partial results, President Erdogan stated that his party would acknowledge the electoral outcome.

"We will not disrespect the decision of our nation and act against the national will," he said.

President Erdogan acknowledged that his party could not achieve "the result we wanted and hoped for from the local election exam."

"We will evaluate the results of the local government elections openly in our party and we will engage in self-criticism."

Furthermore, President Erdogan emphasised the importance of rebuilding trust and forging stronger connections with people.

Opposition secures key cities

Türkiye's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made gains elsewhere in local elections.

With more than 90 percent of ballot boxes counted, incumbent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the CHP, was leading by a wide margin in Türkiye's largest city and economic hub, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital, Ankara, retained his seat for another five years, the results indicated.

In all, the CHP won the municipalities of 36 of Türkiye's 81 provinces, according to Anadolu.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
