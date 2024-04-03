Humanitarian assistance provided by Türkiye to Gaza since last October has reached 42,000 tonnes, the country has said.

"Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza has reached 42,000 tonnes," the Foreign Ministry said on X on Wednesday, adding that the country, as the second-largest contributor of aid to Gaza, accounts for nearly a quarter of the total aid.

It stated that "an average of 127 tonnes of drinking water is delivered from Türkiye through Egypt to Gaza every week," stressing that more than 400 Palestinian patients and wounded individuals are also getting medical treatment in Türkiye.

It added that Ankara "will continue to stand by Gaza and the Palestinian people,” including amid the current Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed some 33,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

Israel's war against Palestine

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation. That has dramatically heightened the need for international assistance in the coastal en clave amid stringent Israeli restrictions on its entry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.