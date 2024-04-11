US Central Forces Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla is expected to visit Israel on Thursday and discuss the coordination of defence plans against a possible attack by Iran and its proxies, according to a report.

Kurilla is expected to meet with senior Israeli army officials and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Axios news website reported, citing two Israeli officials.

The report quoted Israeli officials as saying that they are preparing for a "possible, unprecedented direct attack against Israel from Iranian soil," adding that Israel will retaliate.

Tensions between Israel and Iran are on the rise after the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Tehran holds Israel responsible for the strike that levelled the building, killing 12 people. Israel has not acknowledged its involvement, though it has been bracing for an Iranian response to the attack, a significant escalation in their long-running shadow war.

A US defence official refused to discuss "flag officer travel for operational security," it reported.

It came after US President Joe Biden warned earlier Wednesday that Washington's commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is "ironclad" after Tehran vowed revenge for an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

"We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Biden said during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The exchange of threats between Israel and Iran has heightened tensions, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz issuing a stern warning in a post on social media.

In the post on X, written in Hebrew and Persian and directly tagging Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Katz said his country would retaliate if Iran launched an attack on Israel from its soil.

Gallant also asserted that any aggression against his country would be met with a robust defence followed by a potent response within the attacker's territory.

His comments came shortly after Khamenei's remarks in Tehran, where he addressed a crowd on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month Ramadan, saying "the evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it shall be."