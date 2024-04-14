CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Heavy rain and flash floods kill dozens in Afghanistan
About 20 of the country's 34 provinces were hit by heavy rains, resulting in at least 33 deaths and 27 injuries, according to initial reports.
Heavy rain and flash floods kill dozens in Afghanistan
Most casualties were from roof collapses while some 600 houses were damaged or destroyed. / Photo: AFP
April 14, 2024

At least 33 people have been killed over three days of heavy rains and flash flooding in Afghanistan, the government's disaster management department has said.

"From Friday onward, because of the rains there were flash floods which caused high human and financial losses," department spokesman Janan Sayeq said on Sunday.

"The primary information shows that, unfortunately, in the floods, 33 people were martyred and 27 people got injured."

Most casualties were from roof collapses while some 600 houses were damaged or destroyed, nearly 600 kilometres (370 miles) of road demolished, and around 2,000 acres of farmland "flooded away", Sayeq said.

Some 20 of the nation's 34 provinces were lashed by the heavy rains, which have followed an unusually dry winter season which has parched terrain and forced farmers to delay planting.

RelatedDozens dead, missing after flash flood in central Afghanistan

Extreme weather

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 the flow of foreign aid into the impoverished country has drastically diminished, hindering relief responses to natural disasters.

At least 25 people were killed in a landslide after massive snowfall in eastern Afghanistan in February, whilst around 60 were killed in a three-week spate of precipitation ending in March.

The United Nations last year warned, "Afghanistan is experiencing major swings in extreme weather conditions".

Scientists say harsh weather patterns are being spurred by the climate crisis and after being ravaged by four decades of war Afghanistan ranks among the nations least prepared to face the phenomenon.

Related‘A burning issue’: Scientists warn of ocean warming impact at UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us