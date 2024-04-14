Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Alagoz Holding defended their FIBA EuroLeague Women crown with a 106-73 win against French opponent Villeneuve d'Ascq LM on Sunday.

US small forward Napheesa Collier scored 33 points for Fenerbahce’s women's team to be the highest scorer of the 2024 final held in Mersin, Türkiye.

Collier, Emma Meesseman and Kayla McBride combined for 72 points for the Istanbul giants as Fenerbahce became the first Turkish club to win the EuroLeague Women title twice.

Belgium's Meesseman racked up 22 points in the final. US forward McBride scored 17 points.

McBride was then named the Final Four MVP (Most Valuable Player) for averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Runners-up Villeneuve d'Ascq were led by American-Croatian guard Shavonte Zellous and US player Kennedy Burke as they scored 17 points each for the French club.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Fenerbahce for their achievement. He said on X that the women's basketball team made Türkiye "proud" over their historic success.

Separately, ZVVZ USK Prague finished the competition third after beating Final Four hosts Cukurova Basketbol Mersin 95-67 earlier Sunday.