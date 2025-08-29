BIZTECH
US appeals court rules Trump's sweeping tariffs are illegal, but leaves them in place for now
Trump says that if the tariffs were ever removed, it would be a "total disaster" for the US.
The Trump administration invoked IEEPA by declaring national emergencies related to trade deficits and illegal activities like drug trafficking. / AP
August 29, 2025

A US federal appeals court has ruled that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs, impacting numerous trading partners, were illegal, finding that he had exceeded his authority in imposing them.

The decision on Friday marks a blow to the president, who has wielded duties as a wide-ranging economic policy tool.

But judges allowed the tariffs to stay in place for now, while sending the case back to a lower court for further consideration.

The appeals court upheld a decision from the Court of International Trade that invalidated five executive orders establishing indefinite tariffs on virtually all imports from almost every nation.

Multiple states, including Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and New York, challenged the tariffs alongside companies.

'Total disaster'

The president was quick to respond to the ruling, affirming that the tariffs remain in effect and stating that the ruling was "incorrect."

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today, a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said that if the tariffs were ever removed, it would be a "total disaster" for the country.

"It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The USA will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non-Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else," he said.

He said that if the ruling stands, it would destroy the country, stressing that the tariffs help US workers and products made in the US.

The Trump administration invoked IEEPA by declaring national emergencies related to trade deficits and illegal activities like drug trafficking.

During oral arguments in July, government lawyers defended the tariffs as being within presidential emergency powers, while opponents characterised the penalties as constitutional overreach that bypassed Congress's exclusive trade and taxation authority.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
