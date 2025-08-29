The Israeli army on Friday declared Gaza City, home to nearly one million Palestinians, a “dangerous combat zone”, effectively removing any temporary pauses in military activity in the area.

The declaration, issued by the Israeli army in a statement, comes despite the densely populated nature of the city and an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Rights groups and countries from around the world have been pressing Israel to stop the forced famine in Gaza.

The move exposes civilians to heightened danger as Israeli forces continue air strikes, ground manoeuvres, and other military activities across the city, compounding the devastation already inflicted by years of blockade and repeated assaults.

Human rights groups have repeatedly warned that such actions in heavily populated urban areas amount to collective punishment and violate international law.

Israel has killed at least 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.