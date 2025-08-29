Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday his country is impenetrable to foreign forces as tensions escalated with the US over President Donald Trump's decision to deploy military assets to the Caribbean region.

Speaking at a military ceremony in Caracas while wearing a military uniform, Maduro directly addressed potential US intervention.

"There is no way they can enter Venezuela," he said, describing ongoing pressures as strengthening his government.

Maduro characterised recent US actions as a siege and harassment violating the UN Charter, arguing these measures have backfired.

"Today, after 20 days of uninterrupted siege, we are stronger than yesterday. We have more national and international support," he said.