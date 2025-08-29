WORLD
1 min read
Indonesian president regrets civilian death, vows police action
A 21-year-old taxi driver was killed after being hit by a police armoured vehicle during a protest in Jakarta on Thursday.
Indonesian president regrets civilian death, vows police action
Indonesian police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo issued an apology to the victim's family. / AA
August 29, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has expressed regret over the death of a civilian during protests in the capital Jakarta and ordered an investigation against a police officer who fatally struck a motorcycle taxi driver with an armoured vehicle.

Prabowo said on Friday that the officers involved must be held accountable, as he was shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officer.

A 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan Kurniawan, was killed after being hit by a police armoured vehicle on Thursday.

Indonesian police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo also issued an apology to the victim's family and the public and said the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Recommended

Thousands of Indonesian workers rallied on Thursday outside the parliament in Jakarta to protest low wages, outsourcing practices, and rising perks for lawmakers, which ended after the death of the taxi driver.

However, on Friday morning, a crowd again gathered in front of the police headquarters and staged a protest against the killing of Affan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us